Chico State warns of potential tuberculosis case on campus

The WellCat Health Center announced there’s a potential tuberculosis case on campus Thursday.

The announcement sent to the campus community via email stated that the WellCat is working closely with Butte County Public Health to investigate the possible case. The person is currently in isolation and is “pending further testing and is receiving support from the University.”

The WellCat informed students that those who were exposed to the potential case will be informed and given instructions of what to do next.

“If you have been in direct contact with the potential case, you will be contacted by Butte County Public Health or the WellCat Health Center as part of the contact tracing process,” the WellCat stated.

If students are not contacted but would still like to get tested for TB, the students can access services at the WellCat.

A statement from the university stated, “We are taking this situation seriously—your health is of utmost importance. The University will provide updates to campus as necessary.”

Tuberculosis is a disease that most commonly affects the lungs and is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

There are two types of TB, latent and active. Those with latent tuberculosis don’t show symptoms and cannot spread the disease.

TB will develop over a span of weeks and can be treated with antibiotics.

There were 8,331 cases of TB in the U.S. in 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Butte County Public Health Department reports an average of three cases per year in Butte County.

TB is spread through close prolonged contact with those with active cases. Casual contact is typically insufficient for TB to spread from one person to another.

TB symptoms include a cough that lasts three weeks or more, chest pain or coughing up blood or phlegm.

The Orion has reached out to Butte County Public Health, the WellCat Health Center and campus communications and is waiting to hear back.

