Navigate Left
  • The student Health Center is located on the intersection of Ivy and Legion. Photo by Jason Halley. Taken May 1, 2023.

    News

    Chico State warns of potential tuberculosis case on campus

  • New lounge bar servicing exclusive menu and new cocktails in Rawbar’s remodeled extension. Taken by Alina Babajko on April 14.

    Food

    The Rawbar reinvented: classy and oceanic

  • Chico State students bury the 2023 time capsule in front of Kendall Hall. Courtesy: Andrew Staples

    News

    Chico State’s annual Time Capsule Ceremony to take place on April 23

  • Jan. 26, 2005 printed issue of The Orion with the headline “Drinking nearly cost pledge’s life.” The article discusses investigations of Chico State’s Sigma Chi fraternity after a pledge nearly died from alcohol consumption. Accessed through The Orion Archives on April 13.

    News

    Chico State’s hazing history: pledge deaths, alcohol poisoning and more

  • “Flaming Wedgee,” controlled by Heather Vo, melting “Drone,” a lightweight flying robot, in an early fight. Taken by Nathan Chiochios on April 13.

    Sports

    ‘Flamethrowers allowed’ at Chico State’s first Robotronica

Navigate Right
Breaking News
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Chico State warns of potential tuberculosis case on campus

The WellCat informed students that those who were exposed to the potential case will be informed and given instructions of what to do next
Byline photo of Steven Amador
Steven Amador, Reporter // April 18, 2024
The+student+Health+Center+is+located+on+the+intersection+of+Ivy+and+Legion.+Photo+by+Jason+Halley.+Taken+May+1%2C+2023.
(Jason_Halley/University_Photogr
The student Health Center is located on the intersection of Ivy and Legion. Photo by Jason Halley. Taken May 1, 2023.

The WellCat Health Center announced there’s a potential tuberculosis case on campus Thursday.

The announcement sent to the campus community via email stated that the WellCat is working closely with Butte County Public Health to investigate the possible case. The person is currently in isolation and is “pending further testing and is receiving support from the University.”

The WellCat informed students that those who were exposed to the potential case will be informed and given instructions of what to do next.

“If you have been in direct contact with the potential case, you will be contacted by Butte County Public Health or the WellCat Health Center as part of the contact tracing process,” the WellCat stated.

If students are not contacted but would still like to get tested for TB, the students can access services at the WellCat.

A statement from the university stated, “We are taking this situation seriously—your health is of utmost importance. The University will provide updates to campus as necessary.”

Tuberculosis is a disease that most commonly affects the lungs and is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

There are two types of TB, latent and active. Those with latent tuberculosis don’t show symptoms and cannot spread the disease.

TB will develop over a span of weeks and can be treated with antibiotics.

There were 8,331 cases of TB in the U.S. in 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Butte County Public Health Department reports an average of three cases per year in Butte County.

TB is spread through close prolonged contact with those with active cases. Casual contact is typically insufficient for TB to spread from one person to another.

TB symptoms include a cough that lasts three weeks or more, chest pain or coughing up blood or phlegm.

The Orion has reached out to Butte County Public Health, the WellCat Health Center and campus communications and is waiting to hear back.

Steven Amador can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Chico State students bury the 2023 time capsule in front of Kendall Hall. Courtesy: Andrew Staples
Chico State’s annual Time Capsule Ceremony to take place on April 23
Jan. 26, 2005 printed issue of The Orion with the headline “Drinking nearly cost pledge’s life.” The article discusses investigations of Chico State’s Sigma Chi fraternity after a pledge nearly died from alcohol consumption. Accessed through The Orion Archives on April 13.
Chico State's hazing history: pledge deaths, alcohol poisoning and more
Unidentified Project Rebound staff members stand outside Butte Hall, where the organizations office resides on the first floor. Courtesy of Lucy Ventura, Project Rebound public relations executive.
Chico State’s Project Rebound helps students after incarceration
The men’s bathroom on the second floor of Tehama Hall has a sign titled “All-Gender Restroom Coming Soon!” taped to it. The restrooms are expected to be updated by the fall 2025 semester in Yolo and the Student Services Center will also be under construction. Taken by Grace Stark on April 11.
Chico State announces construction plans for gender-inclusive bathrooms
Pacientes y estudiantes pueden quedarse en la sala de espera antes de su cita. El laboratorio de Wellcat está dentro del centro de salud. El laboratorio realiza una variedad de pruebas incluyendo para ETS y otros problemas de salud.
Una nueva ETS está en el pueblo: ¿Que debería saber?
Patients or students can stay in the waiting area before appointments. The Wellcats lab is located inside the heath center and performs a variety of tests including for STDs and other health issues. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon.
New STI just dropped: What should I know?
About the Contributor
Steven Amador
Steven Amador, Reporter
Steven Amador is a fourth-year journalism major; it is his second semester on The Orion. He enjoys reading, keeping up with politics and spending time with friends and family. He is part of the Chico State Rowing club, which competes year-round. He plans on pursuing a career at a daily newspaper in California after finishing school.

The Orion

Chico State's independent student newspaper
The Orion
Chico State University
Plumas Hall 001
[email protected]
530-898-4386
The Orion • © 2024 The Orion 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *