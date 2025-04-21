Get Ready to Roar: Wildcat Spirit Week returns

Wildcats can celebrate school spirit and tradition with Wildcat Spirit Week from April 21 – 26, introducing new and exciting events each day.

This week-long celebration is done through a multitude of events, hosted by various organizations on campus. It is one of many “spirit” events that have been seen at Chico State since the beginning of the fall semester, including newer events like Wildcat Tailgate and Spirit Days.

The week’s events will look like the following:

Monday:

Tuesday:

Earth Day Festival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Trinity Commons This event hosted by the Associated Students will include a plethora of activities including student performers, a clothing swap station hosted by the Anthropology Society , eating bugs and networking with sustainability professionals. This event is free for all attendees.

Concert Band and Jazz Too Concert: Double Vision at 7:30 p.m. in Harlen Adams Theater Join the Music, Theatre and Dance department for a collection of jazz and concert pieces. This event is free for students.



Wednesday:

Senior Send-Off from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Trinity Commons Seniors can join the Alumni Association for a graduation party including free food and games.! This event is free for the class of 2025.

Time Capsule Ceremony at 1 p.m. in front of Kendall Hall Join Chico State in a time-honored tradition where student submissions will be buried and sealed in the ground for the next 60 years.



Thursday:

College of Agriculture Senior Celebration from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in front of Plumas Hall Spring and fall 2025 graduates of the College of Agriculture can come to pick up a free alumni license plate, sign the memory book, pick up a class photo and enjoy snacks. Willie the Wildcat will also be present from 10:45-11:15 a.m. for photos. This event is hosted alongside the Career Center .

Graduation Tree at 10 a.m. on Plumas Hill Hosted by the Green Grad Program , graduates can write a note to be placed in the planting hole of a graduation tree.

Big C Photo, Spirit Day, Pep Rally from noon to 1 p.m. at Trinity Commons Attendees can enjoy free food, graduation t-shirts and be in the “Big C” photo.

Wildcat Takeover at the Thursday Night Market from 6-9 p.m. in Downtown Chico Attendees are encouraged to wear Chico State gear and show off their campus pride.



Friday:

Wildcat FANatics: Softball at 1 p.m. at the Wildcat Softball Field Students can come cheer on Chico State Softball . The first 100 student attendees will receive a signature sports item.

Spring Concert on the Lawn at 5 p.m. on the Kendall Lawn Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, a beer/wine garden and games. Zachary Nanguata, a student at Chico state, will be playing from 5-6 p.m. Rainbow City Park will be playing from 6-8 p.m. Andrew Ruvinsky will be DJing starting at 8 p.m.



Saturday:

Wind Ensemble Concert: Melodious Manifestations at 7:30 p.m. in the Harlen Adams Theatre The Chico State Wind Ensemble will be performing a traditional repertoire, and perform many compositions that remind attendees of spring. Tickets for Chico State students are $8, and require a student identification.



Dr. Isaac Brundrage, vice president of student affairs, expressed that school spirit is something extremely essential during this time of the year, considering finals and commencement rapidly approaching.

Brundage said that opportunities outside of the classroom are necessary, and expressed his enthusiasm over these events and the opportunities to bring traditions back to campus.

Traditions include the “Big C” photo, which started in 2021, as a part of the 125th anniversary celebration. The event has students organize to form a “Big C” spirit logo, and a photo be taken by an aerial drone.

President Steve Perez understands and believes that these spirit events will truly make a difference for students.

“One of the most special things about Chico is our community,” Perez said. “Especially coming out of COVID, it is something we need to continue doing.”

The first spirit week took place in 2018, in celebration of the dedication of the Wildcat Statue. It is celebrated in the spring and remains as a way to highlight school spirit and values, according to the Chico State website.

This is not the end of building spirit at Chico State, as university officials want to keep the celebration going.

Our staff wants to continue building these opportunities and engagement when students might be more available, Brundage said. This includes weekends and at night.

More information can be found on the Wildcat Spirit Week through CatsConnect.

