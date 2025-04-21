Orion news weekly highlights: April 12 to 19

From a U.S. Senator on campus to the SAVE Act, here are this week’s –- April 12 to 19 –- news stories:

U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff visited Chico State Tuesday to answer student questions and toured the University Farm. During his Q&A he answered questions on a variety of topics including homelessness, Medicare for all, economics and polarization of political parties in America.

This article was written by managing editor Megan Gauer.

A Chico State student and staff member gave comments regarding the Safeguard American Voting Eligibility Act after passing through the House of Representatives. The bill will now be moving to the Senate for voting, and if passed, to the president to sign.

This article was written by reporter Riley Rochlitz.

