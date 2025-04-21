Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion


The Orion


The Orion
Orion news weekly highlights: April 12 to 19

Jessica Miller, Reporter // April 21, 2025
From a U.S. Senator on campus to the SAVE Act, here are this week’s –- April 12 to 19 –- news stories:

U.S. Senator Adam Schiff visits Chico State, tours University Farm 

U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff visited Chico State Tuesday to answer student questions and toured the University Farm. During his Q&A he answered questions on a variety of topics including homelessness, Medicare for all, economics and polarization of political parties in America. 

This article was written by managing editor Megan Gauer.

Chico State reacts to the SAVE Act 

A Chico State student and staff member gave comments regarding the Safeguard American Voting Eligibility Act  after passing through the House of Representatives. The bill will now be moving to the Senate for voting, and if passed, to the president to sign. 

This article was written by reporter Riley Rochlitz.

 

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected] 

 

About the Contributor
Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, Reporter
Jessica Miller is a first-semester teaching credential candidate at Chico State. This will be her third semester with The Orion. She previously worked in Spring 2024 as the food editor and loved getting to know the small businesses downtown. In Fall 2024 she continued her work as the news editor and began the weekly highlights to keep students informed about the campus community. She loves to write, read and teach at her student teaching placement for Red Bluff High School.