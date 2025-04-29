Orion news weekly highlights: April 20 to 26

From Governor Gavin Newsom on campus to the 2025 time capsule, here are this week’s –- April 20 to 26 –- news stories:

Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom visited Chico State University Farm Tuesday to celebrate earth day and discuss farm to table approaches to school nutrition and health. The event also featured speakers from North State Planning and Development Collective, North Valley Food Hub, 530 Food Rescue and Center for Healthy Communities.

This article was written by Radio Producer Nicholas Kepler.

Students, faculty, staff, and community members gathered outside of Kendall Hall on Wednesday to memorialize the Chico State class of 2025 through the annual time capsule ceremony. Members of associated students spoke alongside President Steve Perez about the value that students bring to Chico State and what makes each class so unique to campus. The capsule was sealed with T-shirts, reflections, tickets to shows, photos and textbooks, among other physical items.

This article was written by entertainment and features editor Chris Hutton and reporter Lexi Lynn.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected]





