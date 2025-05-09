Advertisement
Wildflowers have sprung into action in Upper Bidwell Park

Less than a year after the Park Fire, the trails around Horseshoe Lake are filled with yellow and purple flowers
Byline photo of Alexis Bunch
Alexis Bunch, Reporter // May 9, 2025
Royal Larkspur surrounding Horseshoe Lake in Upper Bidwell Park. Photo taken by Alexis Bunch on April 11.

Throughout the healing landscapes of Upper Bidwell Park, purple and yellow wildflowers fill the trails around Horseshoe Lake. With less than a year since the fourth largest wildfire in California history, the park has shown great recovery since July 24, 2024 and continues to restore its original beauty through the blooming of vibrant wildflowers. Throughout my hike around Horseshoe Lake, the Middle Trail, and the North Rim Trail, I took photographs of some of my favorite flowers that spoke a message of resilience after the tragedy of the Park Fire that scarred 429,603 acres across Butte and Tehama County.

Vernal Pool Goldfields covering the cracked, dried out soil. Photo taken by Alexis Bunch on April 11.

These small, yellow flowers blanketed the surrounding hills at the start of my hike around Horseshoe Lake along the Middle Trail.

Growing in singles, these light purple flowers are shaped like a lollipop along the Middle Trail’s fence. Photo taken by Alexis Bunch on April 11.

The Many Flowered Brodiaea had multiple, miniature flowers on the top of their thin, long stem. 

Bundles of Violet Draperia lining the North Rim Trail. Photo taken by Alexis Bunch on April 11.

The further along I progressed on my hike, these bell-shaped flowers grew like weeds.  

Our state’s flower in full bloom. Photo taken by Alexis Bunch on April 11.

The California Poppy littered the hillsides as I was ascending up the North Rim Trail past Monkey Face. 

Purple Chinese Houses standing tall against the eroded soil. Photo taken by Alexis Bunch on April 11.

These tiered, bright purple flowers caught my eye throughout the hike especially against the fallen trees and bare ground. 

Tansy-leaved Phacelia sprouted against charred boulders. Photo taken by Alexis Bunch on April 11.

At the top of my hike, this fuzzy flower overlooked the new growth of Upper Bidwell Park.

A patch of Yellow Star Tulip growing in between a fallen tree branch. Photo taken by Alexis Bunch on April 11.

These pointed, yellow flowers’ color popped in opposition to a burnt tree branch bringing life back to the Middle Trail which was severely torched by the Park Fire.

IMG_2826
Vernal Pool Goldfields populating in abundance towards the end of my hike. Photos taken by Alexis Bunch on April 11.

Resembling the California Poppy and the Vernal Pool Goldfields, these Frying Pans complemented the tall grasses of the Middle Trail.

IMG_2812
The tall, Fleshy Lupine budding while overlooking Big Chico Creek and the rolling hills of Upper Bidwell Park. Photos taken by Alexis Bunch on April 11.

The most abundant flower along the North Rim Trail and the Middle Trail, the Fleshy Lupine accompanied me throughout my hike.

Alexis Bunch can be reached at [email protected]

