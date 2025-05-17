Graduates from the College of Behavioral Health and Social Sciences accept their bachelor’s degree

A steady breeze battled the warming sun to a fairly comfortable stalemate Saturday morning as the College of Behavioral Health and Social Sciences celebrated the first of their commencement ceremonies.

Provost Leslie Cornick opened the ceremony before passing the microphone to President Steve Perez. As always, he excelled in getting the entire crowd in University Stadium fired up, urging them on with the passion and energy he brings to the role.

Adin White gave a wonderful speech as the student speaker. He was an anthropology major and the Commissioner of Sustainability Affairs for Associated Students; among many other roles he embraced on campus and in the community.

He spoke about belonging and what it meant for him to come to Chico State. He grew up in Chico and used to walk through campus just to feel the energy. He began his collegiate studies during the COVID-19 pandemic. At first, he felt somewhat detached, like the experience was impersonal, and like he didn’t really belong. Eventually, he became a part of the campus community and “… it wasn’t impersonal or hollow at all,” White said, “it was vibrant, and alive.”

He was able to find a level of support and care at Chico State that he had not expected. “Suddenly, I felt like a valued participant in something that I shared with a community,” he said, “and it was a result of so many people coming together to go far above and beyond what was required of them; students, faculty and staff.” White characterized the entire transition as a healing experience.

“Today, I am more than ever, and I hope that all of you are as well, surrounded by mentors, peers, friends and family who have created this tremendous sense of belonging and shared meaning,” he said.

President Perez took a moment to address White’s speech, “I’ve been doing this a long time, and what we come to work every day to try to create is what Adin just said … thank you for saying all that, that was really, really, special.”

The graduating students had a myriad of things to say about what this day and the entire collegiate experience has meant to them.

Silvana Jimenez was graduating summa cum laude with a psychology degree. “I think I probably don’t give myself enough credit.” She graduated in three years and spoke about how she approached her studies with relentless organization, “Everything in the planner was color-coded by class, everything planned out for the whole semester and highlighted once it’s done.” Jimenez is looking forward to training in classical Pilates instruction now that she has graduated.

Her friend, Kate Kerr, also earned a psychology degree in three years, graduating magna cum laude. They both averaged taking 19-20 units each semester. “It was a lot of work,” she said, “but it was nice to have Silvana here. We were in a lot of the same classes, and we would do a lot of our school work together.”

The early ceremony didn’t seem to affect anyone’s spirits. The joy, pride and palpable energy the students felt was both apparent and contagious.

One student admitted that a morning commencement wasn’t going to stop them from a little pre-gaming, either. They said that’s what orange juice is for.

Anthropology student Adin Long praised the department he studied in. He now wants to get his master’s degree and become a teacher himself. He already has an internship lined up for this summer where he will be doing a mix of field and office work in support of researchers on a dig site.

Tia Saunders received her degree this morning, but she will be returning to Chico State to begin graduate studies and to step into the role of Associated Students President. “I’m looking forward to expanding my education, getting closer to becoming a therapist and helping students and my community along the way,” she said. Saunders isn’t worried about the workload though, “God got me, and I’m always prepared.”

Commencement is a wonderful day for each and every graduate and their families, but they are not alone. It is also incredibly meaningful for the instructors that have spent years helping their students along the path.

Shelley Hart teaches child development, “You get to see all the hard work that they put in and get to celebrate with them and give them a hug as they’re in one of the most special moments of their lives to this point. It is super, super cool.”

She also spoke about how the commencement ceremonies are a milestone for the instructors, “We successfully helped shape this next group of students, and for us, they’re going to be working with children and families, so it’s really special. Look at what we did with all these fabulous humans out here,” Hart said, beaming with joy.

Mike Ennis, a neuroscience instructor in the psychology department, spoke about seeing the graduates in a new context. “Normally, we’re just seeing them as students, but now we get to recognize them as peers,” he said.

The last to walk across the stage during the ceremony was Angelique Passidakis, older sister of Athena Passidakis. Athena, 21, was killing in a domestic violence incident in April when she was kidnapped and shot in a murder-suicide by her former boyfriend.

Angelique held a large photo of her sister up next to the diploma as she accepted the posthumously awarded degree in health services administration.

At the end of the ceremony, tassels were moved to the left side of the caps under the instruction of President Perez as the streamer cannons erupted and all the students finally, officially became graduates of Chico State.

