Harvest Market brings together community on campus

Melodic guitar and the soft hum of chatter filled the Gauntlet Walkway at Chico’s inaugural Harvest Market. Students and Chico locals alike gathered under the sticky September sun, swooping between vendor tents to stay cool.

The premiere of Harvest Market, hosted by the founders of the Lunar Market, kicked off on Monday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Working in collaboration with Associated Students, the event was free to the public and welcomed both the campus community and the general public.

The array of local artisans, creators and businesses created a colorful landscape against the backdrop of Chico State’s rustic brick buildings. Each booth brought a unique contribution to the event — jewelry, candles, plants, treats and thrifted clothing each attracted a different audience.

Karla Schultze-Dyer, the owner of Ghost Poppy candles, found that the event helped her to “connect with Chico State students” and promote the new location of her store. She said that she encouraged students to explore outside of campus and visit Chico’s local businesses.

For those looking for a sweet treat to celebrate the change of season or maybe just finishing a class, Denine’s Cupcakes offered an assortment of decadent, homemade cupcakes. The owner, Denine Owen, said that it was her first time attending a market on Chico State’s campus, remarking that, “it’s been lovely.” Her mother, Roberta, nibbled on a strawberry cupcake and laughed that it was her “lunch.”

Printmaking BFA alumni Jalisa Sausa-Silva and Brandon Hernandez showed up to sell prints and posters of their artwork. The prints popped against the black tablecloth and it was impossible not to admire the skill and craftsmanship that each piece showcased.

As late afternoon approached and the temperature reached a balmy 95 degrees, the walkway began to clear and vendors started to take down their booths. Regardless of the weather, vendors still smiled and chatted among themselves, celebrating the success of the first Harvest Festival.

You can follow Lunar Market’s Instagram to stay in the loop and find out more about upcoming events. Their next market, Halloweentown at Meriam Park, will occur on Oct. 19 from 4-8 p.m. at the Barn.

Gallery // 7 Photos Lexi Lynn A student peruses the colorful selection of Ghost Poppy candles. Photo taken on Sept. 22.

Lexi Lynn can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].