  Lunar Market customers taking a look at a vendor business. Taken by Julianna Rose on Dec. 2, 2023.

    Lunar Market’s growth in the Chico community

Lunar Market’s growth in the Chico community

How a vendor turned a small event into something bigger
Itzel Saucedo Dominguez, Reporter // March 28, 2024
What began as a small event in September 2021 has now grown in popularity in the Chico community. Although hosted once a month, the Lunar Market is the go-to place to shop from vendors, eat great food and hear some live music. 

The host, Lucia Mercado, is a first-generation Chico State alum who studied business administration. Originally from Riverside, Mercado decided to stay in Chico after graduating. 

After helping host and plan the first Lunar Market, Mercado received full rights to host it and made it her own in June 2022. Since then, she has steadily hosted the event monthly. Mercado said that she plans all her events in December before the year starts to take into account other events that may be happening throughout the year and to prevent burnout. 

A unique aspect of the Lunar Market is that it is hosted on whichever Saturday is nearest to the full or new moon for that month. To keep up with the Lunar Market, you can sign up for their newsletter or check out their posters around town. 

The event was initially hosted on whichever day of the week the full moon landed on. Due to its tremendous growth, it changed to give vendors and the community a safe and more consistent place to gather.

In 2022, up to 20 vendors would be setting up shop before finding their new location in 2023. The Lunar Market is now held at the Movement Arts of Chico, located at 254 East First St., where their new location can now accommodate up to 60 vendors.

“Our market is small and unique, and really allows our community to connect with small businesses,” Mercado said. “We welcome new businesses, artists, makers, musicians, etc.” 

As a vendor herself, Mercado, the owner of Hand-On Divine jewelry, understands the importance of being able to showcase your business. In doing so, Mercado said there’s value in providing affordable opportunities to small businesses. With the market’s growth, she tries to give most local vendors that apply an opportunity to set up shop. 

The success of the Lunar Market wouldn’t be possible without the help of other people. Mercado credits an incredible team and vendors who show up. 

Keep an eye out on Lunar Market’s Instagram page and Facebook page to find out more about when and where the next event will be.

Itzel Saucedo can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Itzel Saucedo Dominguez, Social Media Manager
Itzel Saucedo is a fourth year from Santa Rosa majoring in journalism with a focus on public relations with a minor in Spanish at Chico State. This is her first semester at The Orion and she is excited to be a part of this organization as social media manager. Here at Chico State, Itzel is a part of the women’s volleyball club and is the commissioner of Student Engagement and Advocacy, an elected representative of the student body. She enjoys reading, watching movies and spending time with her friends.

