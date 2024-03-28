Lunar Market’s growth in the Chico community

What began as a small event in September 2021 has now grown in popularity in the Chico community. Although hosted once a month, the Lunar Market is the go-to place to shop from vendors, eat great food and hear some live music.

The host, Lucia Mercado, is a first-generation Chico State alum who studied business administration. Originally from Riverside, Mercado decided to stay in Chico after graduating.

After helping host and plan the first Lunar Market, Mercado received full rights to host it and made it her own in June 2022. Since then, she has steadily hosted the event monthly. Mercado said that she plans all her events in December before the year starts to take into account other events that may be happening throughout the year and to prevent burnout.

A unique aspect of the Lunar Market is that it is hosted on whichever Saturday is nearest to the full or new moon for that month. To keep up with the Lunar Market, you can sign up for their newsletter or check out their posters around town.

The event was initially hosted on whichever day of the week the full moon landed on. Due to its tremendous growth, it changed to give vendors and the community a safe and more consistent place to gather.

In 2022, up to 20 vendors would be setting up shop before finding their new location in 2023. The Lunar Market is now held at the Movement Arts of Chico, located at 254 East First St., where their new location can now accommodate up to 60 vendors.

“Our market is small and unique, and really allows our community to connect with small businesses,” Mercado said. “We welcome new businesses, artists, makers, musicians, etc.”

As a vendor herself, Mercado, the owner of Hand-On Divine jewelry, understands the importance of being able to showcase your business. In doing so, Mercado said there’s value in providing affordable opportunities to small businesses. With the market’s growth, she tries to give most local vendors that apply an opportunity to set up shop.

The success of the Lunar Market wouldn’t be possible without the help of other people. Mercado credits an incredible team and vendors who show up.

