Wildcats men’s basketball gears up for season with reloaded roster

With winter lingering around the corner, the Wildcats men’s basketball team is making its final preparations before the 2025-26 season. After losing all five starters to the transfer portal and hiring a new head coach, the Wildcats mark the beginning of a new era.

The transfer portal is an online database that lists student-athletes who are looking to change schools for athletics purposes. Once a player’s name is officially in the portal, other schools are free to contact and recruit them. Players can visit any school that makes them an offer before they make their final decision, whether that be choosing a new school or staying at their original school.

Head coach Cevin Meador, starting his second season in the role, believes that the ‘Cats will have an impressive season, despite the majority of the team being transfers and freshmen.

“We were very specific about the people we brought in; we brought in guys that really fit our culture,” Meador said. “Between our talent and the way we work, and just how much the guys get along and like each other.”

Meador was hired as the interim head coach days before the start of last season following the retirement of former head coach Greg Clink. After leading the ‘Cats in their impressive season, Meador was hired for the permanent position. He was able to spend this off-season recruiting promising players that he feels can help bring success to the program.

Meader hopes that the team’s culture will put them ahead. “They know what it takes in order for us to be successful as a group.”

This is something that guard Max Walters, one of the few returning seniors, has noticed as the team began practicing together.

“It’s been hard to learn each new guy’s playstyle, but every day in practice we’re getting better and learning from each other,” Walters said. “I’m excited to be around these guys. We have a really good group and really good team chemistry.”

Walters has stepped into a leadership role this year.

“I’ve been here for so long, I feel like I can lead by example. I know what I’m doing, and most of the guys trust me. I’ve just been trying to gain the new guys’ trust and go from there as the season comes up.”

Meador expressed that key additions, like senior guard Chris Holley, who transferred from Sonoma State and made all-conference first team, will help the ‘Cats shine.

“I think guys like Chris Holley just play the right way. He is incredibly unselfish,” Meador said. “He might be the quickest player on the West Coast. With all his speed, he can create so many offensive opportunities for his teammates.”

Walters also has high hopes for the season.

“We have a super dynamic team,” Walters said. “Yeah, we lost all five starters, but we have made an adjustment this year without them.”

The ‘Cats are already receiving recognition for their talented squad. They were ranked No. 4 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association pre-season coaches poll.

Last season, the ‘Cats finished second in the CCAA standings and earned a bid to West Regionals, but were eliminated in the first round.

This time around, the ‘Cats want to run it back at Regionals and have a better showing than the first-round exit.

“We want to be the best we can, we want a league title this year, the goal hasn’t changed,” Walters said. “Just getting one percent better every day in practice is the most important part right now. If we stay consistent with that, we can go all the way.”

Meador has plenty of confidence that the team can accomplish their goals if it stays true to its standards and continues to grind and improve.

“Expect a team that’s really unselfish, physical and will always play hard and together,” Meador said. “Whether you have 10 returners or no returners, it’s still a battle every day. My philosophy is that it’s non-negotiable to give 100 percent effort. We have done a great job of that so far, and I’m having fun coaching this group.”

The ‘Cats season-opening game is Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. against Azusa Pacific at Kellogg Arena. Their home opener is Nov. 26 against Simpson at 3 p.m.

Acker Gym grants free entry for students who present their Chico State student ID card or Canvas home page.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Check out The Sideline Sitdown podcast for a conversation with Head Coach Cevin Meador about his goals for the season and how he approaches coaching.

Aiyana Curry can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].