Summer albums of the week
May 17, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Campus
Summer would be wildly incomplete without music to serve as your own personal soundtrack. Either of these two albums are perfect for basking in the heat or partying the summer nights away. “Two Vines” is a great choice if you’re into upbeat, electronic music. “Blossom” is a relaxing, folksy album for your mellow activities.
“Two Vines” (2016)
Empire of the Sun
Electronic
“Blossom (Deluxe)” (2017)
Milky Chance
Folk
