Police investigating stabbing in area of Nord Avenue

A heavy police presence is in the area of 729 Nord Ave. due to a stabbing on Thursday, the Chico and University Police Departments said.

The CPD said to avoid the area of Nord Avenue from West Sacramento Avenue to Stewart Avenue.

Chico State sent out its initial announcement via email, text and call to the campus community as a precautionary measure asking everyone in this area to shelter in place at around 7:45 p.m.

The university sent out a second shelter-in-place update advising people to avoid the area of the 700 block of Nord Avenue at around 9 p.m.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office and a SWAT team are also on scene.

The call about a potential stabbing came in around 7:30 p.m.

The Orion has reached out to the CPD and is waiting to hear back.

