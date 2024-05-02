Navigate Left
  A heavy police presence is in the area of Nord Avenue. Taken by Callum Standish on May 2.

    Police investigating stabbing in area of Nord Avenue

  Left Fielder Troy Kent taking a swing in the 5th inning. Taken by Aaron Draper.

    Chico State baseball drops to 5th after a tough series against East Bay

  This is a 100% satirical article. Graphic generated by Ariana Powell using Adobe Firefly on April 25.

    Black Plague on-campus: RUN!!!

  Molly Myers, managing editor of The Orion, sticks out her thumb on 9th street in Chico, California. Screenshot taken from The Orions video on hitchhiking.

    Hitchhiking in Chico: a woman’s perspective on trust and adventure

  Student Isaac Potkin introducing his arrangement of Indiana Jones during the wind ensemble concert. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 27.

    Chico State Wind Ensemble gives cinematic performance

Police investigating stabbing in area of Nord Avenue

Avoid the area of Nord Avenue from West Sacramento Avenue to Stewart Avenue as police investigate the situation
Jenna McMahon, Nathan Chiochios, Ariana Powell, Callum Standish, Molly Myers, and Grace Stark // May 2, 2024
A heavy police presence is in the area of Nord Avenue. Taken by Callum Standish on May 2.

A heavy police presence is in the area of 729 Nord Ave. due to a stabbing on Thursday, the Chico and University Police Departments said.

The CPD said to avoid the area of Nord Avenue from West Sacramento Avenue to Stewart Avenue.

Chico State sent out its initial announcement via email, text and call to the campus community as a precautionary measure asking everyone in this area to shelter in place at around 7:45 p.m.

The university sent out a second shelter-in-place update advising people to avoid the area of the 700 block of Nord Avenue at around 9 p.m.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office and a SWAT team are also on scene.

The call about a potential stabbing came in around 7:30 p.m.

The Orion has reached out to the CPD and is waiting to hear back.

The Orion will update this article as more information is released.
