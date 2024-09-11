Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico State reminds first-semester students not to rush

An email was sent out warning against first-semester students rushing and unrecognized Greek organizations.
Byline photo of Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter // September 11, 2024
Jacob Collier
Kendall Hall, on the Chico State campus taken by Jacob Collier December 2, 2020.

Chico State sent out an email Tuesday morning reminding students of the campus’ policy on deferred recruitment. This means first-semester students cannot rush fraternities or sororities until the spring. 

This does not affect first-semester transfer students.

“The University supports fraternity and sorority life at Chico State. We do this to give our first-semester students time to acclimate to college life,” the email, signed by Student Life and Leadership Director Kendall Ross and Program Coordinators Erika Guerra and Chuy Rojas Rivas, stated. 

The email also warns students against joining unrecognized fraternities and sororities, listing several “rogue Greek-lettered organizations” to avoid:

  • Alpha Chi, AX — sorority
  • Alpha Omicron Pi, ΑΟΠ — sorority
  • Alpha Sigma Phi, ΑΣΦ — fraternity
  • Delta Chi, ΔΧ — fraternity
  • Delta Tau Chi, ΔΤΧ  — fraternity
  • Delta Psi Delta, ΔΨΔ  — fraternity
  • Lambda Sigma Gamma, ΛΣΓ — sorority
  • Phi Beta Sigma, ΦΒΣ — fraternity
  • Phi Nu Chi, ΦΝΧ — fraternity
  • Sigma Alpha Epsilon, ΣAE — fraternity
  • Sigma Nu, ΣΝ — fraternity
  • Sigma Pi, ΣΠ — fraternity
  • Theta Chi, θΧ — fraternity
  • Tau Gamma Theta, ΤΓθ — fraternity

This announcement precedes the first day of Greek Week, a week of daily challenges for charters to meet new members, compete with each other and fundraise for the Chico Basic Needs Program

“Deferred rush allows our students to become accustomed to the demands of collegiate life before adding such a significant time commitment to their schedule,” Rojas Rivas said. “It also gave first year students a chance to explore our campus and all its offerings before they have to make such a big decision.”

The first day of Greek Week is “Gauntlet Goes Greek!” which was from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. 28 campus-recognized fraternities and sororities were present and free tacos were served.

The requirements to rush, as stated in the email, are:

  • Be an undergraduate student
  • Have completed at least 12 college credit units
  • Be in good academic standing
  • At least a 2.5 Chico State cumulative GPA

If a fraternity or sorority were to break this policy, the resulting action would depend on the student organization’s individual conduct process, according to Rojas Rivas. 

“Fraternity and Sorority Affairs has worked closely with our recognized IFC, Panhellenic, and Multicultural Greek organizations is confident they understand and are on board with the Chico State formal recruitment policy,” Rojas Rivas said.

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].

