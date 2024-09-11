Chico State reminds first-semester students not to rush

Chico State sent out an email Tuesday morning reminding students of the campus’ policy on deferred recruitment. This means first-semester students cannot rush fraternities or sororities until the spring.

This does not affect first-semester transfer students.

“The University supports fraternity and sorority life at Chico State. We do this to give our first-semester students time to acclimate to college life,” the email, signed by Student Life and Leadership Director Kendall Ross and Program Coordinators Erika Guerra and Chuy Rojas Rivas, stated.

The email also warns students against joining unrecognized fraternities and sororities, listing several “rogue Greek-lettered organizations” to avoid:

Alpha Chi, AX — sorority

Alpha Omicron Pi, ΑΟΠ — sorority

Alpha Sigma Phi, ΑΣΦ — fraternity

Delta Chi, ΔΧ — fraternity

Delta Tau Chi, ΔΤΧ — fraternity

Delta Psi Delta, ΔΨΔ — fraternity

Lambda Sigma Gamma, ΛΣΓ — sorority

Phi Beta Sigma, ΦΒΣ — fraternity

Phi Nu Chi, ΦΝΧ — fraternity

Sigma Alpha Epsilon, ΣAE — fraternity

Sigma Nu, ΣΝ — fraternity

Sigma Pi, ΣΠ — fraternity

Theta Chi, θΧ — fraternity

Tau Gamma Theta, ΤΓθ — fraternity

This announcement precedes the first day of Greek Week, a week of daily challenges for charters to meet new members, compete with each other and fundraise for the Chico Basic Needs Program.

“Deferred rush allows our students to become accustomed to the demands of collegiate life before adding such a significant time commitment to their schedule,” Rojas Rivas said. “It also gave first year students a chance to explore our campus and all its offerings before they have to make such a big decision.”

The first day of Greek Week is “Gauntlet Goes Greek!” which was from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. 28 campus-recognized fraternities and sororities were present and free tacos were served.

The requirements to rush, as stated in the email, are:

Be an undergraduate student

Have completed at least 12 college credit units

Be in good academic standing

At least a 2.5 Chico State cumulative GPA

If a fraternity or sorority were to break this policy, the resulting action would depend on the student organization’s individual conduct process, according to Rojas Rivas.

“Fraternity and Sorority Affairs has worked closely with our recognized IFC, Panhellenic, and Multicultural Greek organizations is confident they understand and are on board with the Chico State formal recruitment policy,” Rojas Rivas said.

