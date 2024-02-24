Hazing documents revealed: Chico State warns against unrecognized Greek organizations

“Hazing, or conspiracy to haze,” These words mark the Notice of Investigative Outcome letters issued to Delta Chi fraternity and Lambda Sigma Gamma sorority last spring.

Chico State Risk Management released the Notice of Investigative Outcome documents to The Orion through public records requests.

Delta Chi’s hazing violations included:

Use, possession or distribution of alcoholic beverages

Violation of any published university policy, rule, regulation or presidential order

Gallery // 2 Photos Public records via Chico State Risk Management

“The allegations involve fraternity members using and providing alcohol during new member activities along with directing new members to participate in involuntary physical activity and exercise,” Kendall Ross, interim director of Student Life and Leadership and director of recreational sports, said when the investigation began.

Lambda Sigma Gamma was found responsible for hazing in the form of “harassment.”

Lambda Sigma Gamma’s Notice of Investigative Outcome includes 32 lines of redacted subpoints under their violation.

Gallery // 3 Photos Public records via Chico State Risk Management

On Feb. 5, Chico State SLL sent a mass email to students regarding sororities and fraternities that were not recognized by the university. They warned students that due to safety concerns, students should not engage with the following Greek life groups:

Alpha Chi, ΑΧ — sorority

Alpha Sigma Phi, ΑΣΦ — fraternity

Delta Chi, ΔΧ — fraternity

Delta Tau Chi, ΔΤΧ — fraternity

Delta Psi Delta, ΔΨΔ — fraternity

Lambda Sigma Gamma, ΛΣΓ — sorority

Sigma Alpha Epsilon, ΣAE — fraternity

Sigma Nu, ΣΝ — fraternity

Theta Chi, θΧ — fraternity

Tau Gamma Theta, ΤΓθ — fraternity

Lambda Sigma Gamma was given a four-year suspension from all university privileges including access to advisors, training and other forms of SLL support.

Delta Chi was given a minimum five-year suspension from any university privileges.

Andrew Staples, Chico State public relations manager, said, “A five-year charter revocation represents a significant sanction.”

Since last year’s investigation, members of Delta Chi rebranded under a new name, “Delta Tau Chi.” Using the same Instagram account that Chico’s Delta Chi chapter used, they changed their handle to @Chicodtx.

The university encourages students to report any incidents or conspiracies of hazing. The university needs students to speak up to stop future hazing incidents, Staples said.

Phi Delta Theta was also under investigation in Spring 2023. The university ruled that the organization was not responsible for hazing, but did violate school policies.

“Student Rights and Responsibilities found the organization participated in alcohol use and other violations of University policy,” Staples said.

Chico State placed Phi Delta Theta on a one-year probation from Spring 2023 to Spring 2024. During their probation chapter officers had to participate in leadership development training and undergo “an extensive overview/review” of their rush process, according to their Notice of Investigative Outcome letter.

Gallery // 2 Photos Public records via Chico State Risk Management

Many factors are involved when considering the suspension length for any Greek life group.

These factors, Staples said, include:

The severity of the incidents

Evidence of an organization intentionally violating imposed sanctions

Whether this is the organization’s first offense

The transparency of the students involved

Sigma Alpha Epsilon, a fraternity that is new to Chico, tried to get university recognition last year but the Interfraternity Council denied them.

SAE was surprised to see the notice from SLL and said “we have broken zero school violations.”

Their chapter members have a cumulative GPA of over 3.0 and have previously hosted speakers that spoke on drug and alcohol awareness, Rush chair Brandon Hofman said.

There will be a negative effect on both members of the club and potential members due to the school’s statement, Hofman said.

Despite the school’s comments, the fraternity still engaged in Rush events this past week.

Jessica Miller and Molly Myers can be reached at [email protected].