Fraternity Delta Chi under investigation after hazing incident report

Chico State Delta Chi fraternity chapter has been issued a cease and desist letter following allegations of hazing, according to Kendall Ross, interim director of Student Life and Leadership and director of Recreational Sports.

“The allegations involve fraternity members using and providing alcohol during new member activities along with directing new members to participate in involuntary physical activity and exercise,” Ross said.

Student Conduct, Rights and Responsibilities learned of these allegations after the university received an incident report on March 6.

“Cease and desist means that the organization is restricted from conducting or participating in all organization or community activities,” Ross said. “This includes, but is not limited to, participating in or hosting recruitment events, social events, philanthropy-fundraisers, service and meetings of any kind.”

In addition, Ross said that all Delta Chi communications must stop immediately.

According to Fraternity and Sorority Affairs procedures and policies, hazing in all forms is prohibited. Any reports of hazing will prompt an investigation into the situation.

SCRR has conducted an investigation into the fraternity’s actions. The findings have not yet been released.

FSA procedures and policies also state that those associated with hazing practices could face separate sanctions from the SCRR office.

In the meantime, Ross said that affected students have been offered emotional and mental health support. Ross also said that FSA has met with the chapter president and chapter advisor. The FSA office is also providing “educational training to the organization.”

The Orion has reached out to Delta Chi headquarters and the Delta Chi Chico chapter. We are waiting for comment.

The Orion will continue to provide updates on this situation as it progresses.



Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected].