Fraternity Delta Chi loses charter following hazing incident report

The Delta Chi house April 10. Hours after having their chapter revoked the lights on their letters remain lit. Photo taken by Molly Myers.

Chico State Delta Chi chapter lost its charter following a hazing incident report submitted to the Student Conduct, Rights and Responsibilities office in March.

The incident report included allegations of fraternity members giving alcohol to pledges and making them exercise, according to the interim director of Student Life and Leadership, Kendall Ross.

Chico State public relations manager, Andrew Staples, provided an update from Ross:

“Following an investigation by Chico State’s Office of Student Conduct, Rights, and Responsibilities (SCRR), the national office of the Delta Chi Fraternity has revoked the charter of the Chico State chapter, effective immediately.”



Staples also said the SCRR’s investigation confirmed the hazing allegations and supports the charter revocation.

Chico State’s Fraternity and Sorority Affairs office will continue to monitor and support the Delta Chi members during this transitional period.

Karl Grindel, the executive director and CEO of the Delta Chi national office, also released a statement:

“The Delta Chi Fraternity acted swiftly on March 27 when it was made aware of hazing and alcohol violations by our Chico chapter. Within days, the national organization of Delta Chi revoked the Chapter’s charter, ceasing all its operations. The national organization of Delta Chi is adamant that hazing, the misuse of alcohol and putting the health and safety of any person at risk have no place in the Fraternity.”

