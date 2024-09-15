FBI investigates possible second assassination attempt on Donald Trump

The FBI is investigating a possible assassination attempt on former president and presidential candidate Donald Trump while at a golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday.

Trump said he is “safe and well” in a campaign email to supporters.

The suspect has been identified as Ryan Wesley Roth, The Associated Press reports.

The gunman hid in shrubbery around 400 to 500 yards away from the course, using an AK-style rifle to aim at the former president. The Secret Service fired at the suspect, who then left the scene in an SUV. Roth was taken into custody in a nearby county.

The suspect is currently in custody and authorities are investigating and trying to find a motive

No injuries were reported.

Trump was taken to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after the incident, AP News said.

Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been informed and briefed on the incident.

I’m glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits. Still much we don’t know, but I’ll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 15, 2024

In a post on X, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, stated he spoke to Trump before the news went live and that he seems to be in good spirits.

If confirmed, this would be the second assassination attempt on Trump, with the last occurring during his Pennsylvania rally in July.

The Orion will continue to post updates as information is released.

