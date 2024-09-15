Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

FBI investigates possible second assassination attempt on Donald Trump

A gunman aimed at Trump while he was golfing in West Palm Beach
Byline photo of Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter // September 15, 2024
The FBI is investigating a possible assassination attempt on former president and presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday. Photo from Pixabay.

The FBI is investigating a possible assassination attempt on former president and presidential candidate Donald Trump while at a golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday.

Trump said he is “safe and well” in a campaign email to supporters.

The suspect has been identified as Ryan Wesley Roth, The Associated Press reports. 

The gunman hid in shrubbery around 400 to 500 yards away from the course, using an AK-style rifle to aim at the former president. The Secret Service fired at the suspect, who then left the scene in an SUV. Roth was taken into custody in a nearby county.

The suspect is currently in custody and authorities are investigating and trying to find a motive

No injuries were reported.

Trump was taken to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after the incident, AP News said.

Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been informed and briefed on the incident. 

In a post on X, Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, stated he spoke to Trump before the news went live and that he seems to be in good spirits.

If confirmed, this would be the second assassination attempt on Trump, with the last occurring during his Pennsylvania rally in July.

The Orion will continue to post updates as information is released.

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Chico State students react to Tuesday's presidential debate. Graphic made by Hana Beaty.
Chico State students react to presidential debate
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 2?
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 7 to 13
Photo of a gender-inclusive restroom taken the second floor of Tehema on September 4th, 2024. The sign indicates everyone can use it.
New gender-inclusive restrooms on campus
From the Chico Police Department Facebook page
Police: Teen rushed to hospital with major injuries after being hit by Chico State student
An illustration of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump from the debate, in the colors of their political parties. Created by Nadia Hill, Sept. 11.
Trump and Harris go head-to-head in the second presidential debate
About the Contributor
Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter
Anthony Vasek is a first-year journalism major at Chico State. He is originally from Arcata, which is a smaller town four hours away. He has been working in journalism since 2022, where he first wrote for his high school’s newspaper, The Pepperbox, and later co-ran it as editor-in-chief. Three of his articles have won Jackie Media Awards for his reporting around sensitive topics, such as mental health and LGBTQ+ issues. This is Vasek's first time working at the Orion, and he is looking forward to an invigorating semester!