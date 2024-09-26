ITSS issues alert that WiFi may be offline after power outage

While most online campus services are working as normal, the Eduroam Wifi may be spotty or offline in buildings without power, Internet Technology Support Services said in an email alert.

The dining hall and dorm buildings still have power and WiFi is working in and around those spaces.

This comes in the wake of a campus wide power outage. It is still unknown how long the campus will be without power.

If anyone encounters any problems when accessing Chico State services, ITSS urges them to let them know by emailing them at [email protected].

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].