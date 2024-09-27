Chico State's independent student newspaper

Volleyball matches relocated due to power outage

This weekend’s volleyball matches will be moved to Pleasant Valley High School due to power outage
Byline photo of Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor // September 27, 2024
Chico State Wildcats’ Head Volleyball Coach Tommy Gott talks to the team during a time out as they play against Humboldt State Lumberjacks in the second game of their match on, Sep. 23, 2023.

Chico State announced that this weekend’s volleyball matches will be moved to Pleasant Valley High School due to the campus closure and power outage.

Students will still receive free admission with Chico State IDs, and fans are welcome to attend the event. The matches will not be streamed on FloSports.

The Wildcats will take on Cal Poly Humboldt tonight at 5 p.m. at the Big Gym at Pleasant Valley High School. They will face Sonoma State Saturday at 5 p.m. at the same location. 

It is unconfirmed if the men’s and women’s soccer games will also relocate, but The Orion will provide updates as information becomes available. 

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].

Nathan Chiochios is in his fourth-year at Chico State as a journalism news major. He is from Mountain View, a town in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is his third semester on The Orion, and his second semester as sports editor. He has also interned at the Palo Alto Weekly. Chiochios looks forward to growing his journalism and writing skills. In his free time, he spends most of his time skateboarding and hanging out with friends and family.