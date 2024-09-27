Volleyball matches relocated due to power outage

Chico State announced that this weekend’s volleyball matches will be moved to Pleasant Valley High School due to the campus closure and power outage.

Students will still receive free admission with Chico State IDs, and fans are welcome to attend the event. The matches will not be streamed on FloSports.

The Wildcats will take on Cal Poly Humboldt tonight at 5 p.m. at the Big Gym at Pleasant Valley High School. They will face Sonoma State Saturday at 5 p.m. at the same location.

It is unconfirmed if the men’s and women’s soccer games will also relocate, but The Orion will provide updates as information becomes available.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].