Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico State volleyball improves to 2-1 in conference play after sweeping The Lumberjacks

The third set kept fans on the edge of their seat until sophomore outside hitter Kassandra Nall would force two errors to tie the game up.
Byline photo of Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter // September 28, 2024
Freshman setter Claire Nordeen celebrating a point against Cal Poly Humboldt. Taken by Lexi Lynn on Sept. 27

The Chico State women’s Volleyball team dominated the Cal Poly Humboldt Lumberjacks, sweeping them despite the last minute location change from Acker gym to Pleasant Valley High School due to power outages. The Wildcats, now 2-1 in conference, have momentum on their side heading into Saturday’s game against Sonoma State

Chico dominated each set in the match against the Lumberjacks, winning the first two games by six or more points.

The third set kept fans on the edge of their seat, trailing late in the game by two points, 22-20, until sophomore outside hitter Kassandra Nall would force two errors to tie the game up. Both teams went back and forth until Chico would force another two Lumberjack errors, winning the third and final set, 26-24.

“We’re now focused on the next game in hand, taking things one game at a time,” said freshman setter Claire Nordeen. “Sticking to our game plan and that has been getting us through these games.”

Noll led the team in both kills (17) and total attacks (33), while Nordell led the team in assists (29). This was Noll’s fourth consecutive game tallying over 10 kills.

“I have a great connection with all my girls, I’m getting great passes and my teammates pull my blockers,” Noll said. “So that’s my way of repaying them, I put them down.”

The Wildcats next game is Sept. 28 at Pleasant Valley High School against Sonoma State at 5pm. Game entrance is still free with student ID, or you can keep up with live match stats here.  

Nathan Paddock can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Chico State Wildcats' Head Volleyball Coach Tommy Gott talks to the team during a time out as they play against Humboldt State Lumberjacks in the second game of their match on, Sep. 23, 2023.
Volleyball matches relocated due to power outage
Chico State women’s soccer huddling up pre-game preparing to take on the Biola University Eagles. Taken by Nate Paddock on Sept. 25, 2024.
Wildcats women’s soccer escape with a draw
Della and Iresh Molina crossing the finish line at the Kym Duyst Twilight Invitational at Stanislaus State. The twins said that they didn’t plan on holding hands before the race, deciding to do it right at the end of the race. Taken by Scott Durham on Sept. 14.
Molina twins named co-runners of the week for the first time in conference history
Sophomore Alexander LemMon and junior Naoki Easterday teeing off on a par three at the Butte Creek Country Club during last season's Wildcat Classic. Taken by Aaron Draper, on Oct. 3, 2023.
Chico State men’s golf look to mount off last year's success
Chico State Men's Cross Country runner Damian Garcia finishing in second at Stanislaus State's Kim Duyst Twilight Invitational. Garcia set his PR in the 8k running a 23:23.4 in his hometown of Turlock. Photo taken by Scott Durham on Sep. 14, 2024
Garcia secures first weekly honors as CCAA’s Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week
Chico State Wildcats’ #10 Brynn Howard dribbles the ball around the defender in a game against Dominican on Aug. 24 in Chico. Photo Courtesy of Aaron Draper.
Wildcats women's soccer holds off Jessup in defensive clash
About the Contributor
Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter
Nate Paddock is a journalism major in his third year at Chico State. Nate has had a passion for sports since he could remember including basketball, football and soccer and is excited to incorporate that passion into The Orion. After graduation Nate hopes to become a beat writer for a professional team in any of the three sports listed earlier!