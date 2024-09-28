Chico State volleyball improves to 2-1 in conference play after sweeping The Lumberjacks

The Chico State women’s Volleyball team dominated the Cal Poly Humboldt Lumberjacks, sweeping them despite the last minute location change from Acker gym to Pleasant Valley High School due to power outages. The Wildcats, now 2-1 in conference, have momentum on their side heading into Saturday’s game against Sonoma State.

Chico dominated each set in the match against the Lumberjacks, winning the first two games by six or more points.

The third set kept fans on the edge of their seat, trailing late in the game by two points, 22-20, until sophomore outside hitter Kassandra Nall would force two errors to tie the game up. Both teams went back and forth until Chico would force another two Lumberjack errors, winning the third and final set, 26-24.

“We’re now focused on the next game in hand, taking things one game at a time,” said freshman setter Claire Nordeen. “Sticking to our game plan and that has been getting us through these games.”

Noll led the team in both kills (17) and total attacks (33), while Nordell led the team in assists (29). This was Noll’s fourth consecutive game tallying over 10 kills.

“I have a great connection with all my girls, I’m getting great passes and my teammates pull my blockers,” Noll said. “So that’s my way of repaying them, I put them down.”

The Wildcats next game is Sept. 28 at Pleasant Valley High School against Sonoma State at 5pm. Game entrance is still free with student ID, or you can keep up with live match stats here.

