Chico District 3 Representative: Dale Bennett

Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // October 2, 2024
Dale Bennett, current City Council District 3 member is running for re-election this November. Photo courtesy of Dale Bennett.

Dale Bennett is running for Chico City Council District 3 this November against Monica McDaniel. Bennett won the district 3 seat in 2022 and is now running for re-election. 

Bennett has over 50 years of experience in retail and commercial property management. He has also served on the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce, Chico History Museum, Downtown Chico Business Association and Chico Rotary Club. He served twice on the City Architectural and Historic Preservation board and on the planning commission. 

In 2021, Bennett was appointed to fill a vacant council position before being elected to the council in 2022. 

“Experience is a critical component in all elected positions, as once you are on the council there is no time to attempt to learn how to make the right decisions,” Bennett said. “One must have already been prepared and knowledgeable on all topics prior to the decision-making process.”

On the council, Bennett was on the Finance Committee and was appointed as the council representative on the Police Community Advisory Board.

“This Council has achieved much but there is still work to do,” Bennett said. “I intend to continue as a council member to make the right decisions for the majority of the citizens of Chico.”

One issue Bennett aims to continue to address is homelessness by providing unhoused individuals with the support of shelters. 

He stated on his campaign site, the council must not allow illegal encampments to be established in public spaces when there are shelters available. The encampments can create fire, crime risks and environmental damage. 

“There is no doubt that the most challenging part of my position for the past three years has been addressing the homeless crisis,” Bennett said. 

Another issue he aims to address is public safety by working with and continuing to support funding the Chico Police Department and the Chico Fire Department. 

He has supported Measure H, funding road repairs and he aims to continue focusing his attention to repairing aging roads on Floral Avenue, Mariposa Avenue and Ceanothus Street, as stated on his campaign site. He said he will continue to work with the Public Works Department on road rehabilitation projects. 

Bennett has been endorsed by many local politicians and corporations including fellow city council candidate Michael O Brien, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, the Butte County Republican Party, the Chico Firefighters Association IAFF 2734 and the Chico Police Officers Association. 

The election for Chico City Council District 3 between Bennett and McDaniel will take place on Nov. 5. 

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter
Bea Williams is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in Spanish. This will be her first semester at The Orion, though she has previously contributed to the paper. She loves storytelling and is excited to join The Orion to report on local events. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, attending concerts, and exploring new restaurants and coffee shops.