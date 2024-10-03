Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

California State Assembly District 3 candidate: James Gallagher

James Gallagher is running for re-election to represent the California State Assembly District 3 in November against Chico State lecturer Aaron Draper
Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // October 3, 2024
James Gallagher is a republican state assembly member from Sutter County and candidate for re-election to state assembly District 3. He is running against Aaron Draper this November. Courtesy: James Gallagher

James Gallagher is running for re-election to represent the California State Assembly District 3 in November against Chico State lecturer Aaron Draper

Gallagher is a Republican politician who has been a member of the California State Assembly, representing District 3, since 2014. District 3 consists of Butte, Glenn, Placer, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba Counties

Gallagher earned a bachelor’s degree at University of California Berkeley and a law degree from University of California Davis. Before becoming an assembly member, he served on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors for six years. He currently lives in Sutter County with his wife and children.  

Gallagher is a member of the Committee on Water, Parks and Wildlife, the Committee on Transportation and Emergency Preparedness, the Joint Committee on Rules and the Committee on Legislative Ethics.

As an assembly member, he has focused on improving issues concerning: 

  • Education
  • Homelessness
  • Housing costs
  • Infrastructure 
  • Public safety

Gallagher recently stated his opposition on social media to policies championed by Governor Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris that are raising everyday costs for California citizens. 

He authored many bills during the 2024 legislative session that addressed issues such as educational equity, patient rights, economic opportunity and energy reliability, as stated on his campaign site

Some of the most recent legislation he has supported includes Assembly Bill 3056 which would mandate overtime for workers, Assembly Bill 3098 which would provide support to certain businesses impacted by extreme heat and Assembly Bill 2549 which would require health facilities to develop alternate visitation protocols.

The general election between Gallagher and Draper will take place Nov. 5 but ballots will begin mailing on Oct. 7 in Butte County. 

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Elections
The awaited vice president candidate debate allowed both Vance and Walz to share their views with the public. Graphic created by Jessica Miller using Canva on Oct. 2
Recap: Vance and Walz vice presidential debate
Dale Bennett, current City Council District 3 member is running for re-election this November. Photo courtesy of Dale Bennett.
Chico District 3 Representative: Dale Bennett
Aaron Draper, a lecturer at Chico State, is running for California State Assembly this November. Photo courtesy of Aaron Draper
California State Assembly District 3 candidate: Aaron Draper
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 6?
Register before Oct. 21 to vote in the general election on Nov. 5. Photo from Pixabay
How do I register to vote?
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 5?
More in News
Kendall Hall where the Title IX office is located. Taken by Bea Williams on Sept. 26.
Update on Cozen O’Connor Chico State report
Photo of the Chico City Council building.
New security system at City Council Chambers
Chico State classrooms left without power. Taken by Callum Standish on Sept. 26
Power restored on campus, classes to resume Monday
There are over 60 blue light phones spread throughout campus and university housing. Chico State suggests students familiarize themselves with the different ways to report criminal behavior that are outlined in the 2024 Campus Safety Plan.
Chico State publishes 2024 Annual Security and Fire Safety reports
Entrance of Yahi Trail in Upper Bidwell Park Friday Sep. 27, 2024 in Chico, California. East of Parking lot P in Yahi trails remains closed to the public.
100% Containment: Final reports on the Park Fire
Students gathered to participate in a hearing about the updated time, place and manner policy. Taken by Jessica Miller on Sept. 25.
Chico State holds forum about updated time, place and manner policy
About the Contributor
Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter
Bea Williams is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in Spanish. This will be her first semester at The Orion, though she has previously contributed to the paper. She loves storytelling and is excited to join The Orion to report on local events. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, attending concerts, and exploring new restaurants and coffee shops.