New barriers to help prevent spread of toxic waste after Park Fire

The barriers are meant to keep hazardous material coming out from homes, cars and more damaged in the fire
Byline photo of Cecilia Gonzalez
Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment Reporter // October 3, 2024
Milca Elvira Chacon
Entrance of Bear Hole Upper Bidwell Park open to the public Friday Sep. 27, 2024 in Chico.

The California Conservation Corps, CCC, sent out a release Thursday, Sept. 26 notifying the community that they will be placing straw wattles and slit socks around properties and equipment damaged by the Park Fire, which is now 100% contained, that have created hazardous material. 

This plan is under the guidance of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Department of Water Resources

The barriers are meant to keep hazardous materials from spreading in creeks, streams and watersheds, the CCC said. They are also to prepare for rain expected in the next few months that could accelerate the spread of the toxins. 

The CCC also said its members will be available for interviews to discuss their work, the impact and the benefits of their plans. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Butte County will also be available. 

Chris Van Horne, the CCC public information officer, will be available for media contact Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Watershed Staging Area at 1335 Fortress St.

The mission of the CCC is to protect and enhance natural resources and communities, the press release stated. 

Cecilia Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Cecilia Gonzalez
Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment Reporter
Cecilia Gonzalez is a second year journalism student from Oregon. She participated in a start-up program for young students working together to make and write for their own publications. This will be her first semester with The Orion and she is ready to start writing to help other students stay up to date with campus and Chico news.
Milca Elvira Chacon
Milca Elvira Chacon, Multimedia Reporter and Spanish Language Editor
Milca Elvira Chacon is a fourth-year journalism major student at Chico State with a minor in broadcasting. It is her third semester in The Orion and she interned with Chico’s local newspaper, The Enterprise-Record. She has also worked with the university’s radio, KCSC. In addition, she has award-winning photojournalism work. Through multimedia she hopes to reach a variety of communities in Chico.