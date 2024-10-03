New barriers to help prevent spread of toxic waste after Park Fire

The California Conservation Corps, CCC, sent out a release Thursday, Sept. 26 notifying the community that they will be placing straw wattles and slit socks around properties and equipment damaged by the Park Fire, which is now 100% contained, that have created hazardous material.

This plan is under the guidance of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Department of Water Resources.

The barriers are meant to keep hazardous materials from spreading in creeks, streams and watersheds, the CCC said. They are also to prepare for rain expected in the next few months that could accelerate the spread of the toxins.

The CCC also said its members will be available for interviews to discuss their work, the impact and the benefits of their plans. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Butte County will also be available.

Chris Van Horne, the CCC public information officer, will be available for media contact Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Watershed Staging Area at 1335 Fortress St.

The mission of the CCC is to protect and enhance natural resources and communities, the press release stated.

Cecilia Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].