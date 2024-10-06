National Day calendar: Oct. 6-12

Here are just a few of the National Days to have fun with for the week of Oct. 6-12:
Sunday, Oct. 6
- National Coaches Day
- No matter what sport you play, Sunday is the day to remind your coaches how much they mean to you. On National Coaches Day make sure to give them words of affirmation, a nice card and whatever you wish to show you appreciate them.
- National Noodle Day
- National Noodle Day is just one pasta-themed day in October — which is National Pasta Month. White noodles are the most popular type of noodle in the world.
Monday, Oct. 7
- National Inner Beauty Day
- Monday, National Inner Beauty Day, is a day dedicated to raising awareness and supporting victims of human trafficking. The founder also wanted the day to celebrate the exceptional core qualities of the human spirit that we often overlook: inner beauty.
- National Frappe Day
- Frappes are a cold, blended beverage typically made with a base of coffee, milk and ice. So on National Frappe Day make sure to head to your nearest coffee shop to grab one.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
- National Hero Day
- Tuesday is the day to celebrate real-life heroes. A hero looks different to everyone; maybe they look like first-responders, firefighters, a family member or even a friend. Make that special hero in your life feel special.
- National Fluffernutter Day
- The concept of Fluffernutter — a combination of marshmallow and peanut butter — was invented back in 1917. And now, on Oct. 8, we celebrate the perfect combination.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
- National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work/School Day
- While my go-to stuffed animal was not a teddy bear — it was a stuffed dog named Puppers — you should take your stuffed bear of choice to your classes and work on National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work/School Day.
- National Stop Bullying Day
- Unfortunately, bullying impacts people of all ages, and Wednesday is a great time to remind yourself and others of ways to beat bullying. One such way is to stand up for those around you. If you see something out of the ordinary, say something about it.
Thursday, Oct. 10
- National Walk to a Park Day
- Chico is the perfect town to walk to a park in. Make sure to head to your favorite spot in Bidwell Park on Thursday. Just make sure to bring some water and go either before or after the hottest part of the day.
- National Cake Decorating Day
- Cake decorating is not something exclusive to just bakeries, anyone can do it. If you’re interested in trying your hand at cake decorating, make sure to grab some cake mix and pre-made frosting to make at home.
Friday, Oct. 11
- National Coming Out Day
- Each year, Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day, encourages civil awareness recognizing and supporting those in the LGBTQ+ community. National Coming Out Day was declared in 1988.
- National Sausage Pizza Day
- Sausage on pizza is absolutely amazing, so celebrate the combination on Friday — National Sausage Pizza Day. Head over to Woodstock’s or Celestino’s for a nice slice of sausage pizza.
Saturday, Oct. 12
- National Savings Day
- If your savings account needs a little extra loving, Saturday is the perfect day for that. National Savings Day is the time to bring awareness to the importance of savings. The national day was founded by Capital One.
- National Gumbo Day
- Gumbo originated in southern Louisiana during the 18th century. It typically consists of strongly-flavored stock with meat or shellfish, a thickener and seasoned vegetables.
To check out other National Days, go here.
Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].