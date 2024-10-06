Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

National Day calendar: Oct. 6-12

Every day is special in one way or another, so here are some of the National Days for the week of Oct. 6-12
Byline photo of Ariana Powell
Ariana Powell, Editor-in-Chief // October 6, 2024
There are multiple nationally-declared days that bring awareness or a little bit of fun to each day. Graphic created by Ariana Powell on Sept. 18.

Here are just a few of the National Days to have fun with for the week of Oct. 6-12:

Sunday is National Coaches Day and National Noodle Day. Photos from Pexels and Pixabay, collage created by Ariana Powell using Pixlr.

Sunday, Oct. 6

  • National Coaches Day
    • No matter what sport you play, Sunday is the day to remind your coaches how much they mean to you. On National Coaches Day make sure to give them words of affirmation, a nice card and whatever you wish to show you appreciate them.
  • National Noodle Day
    • National Noodle Day is just one pasta-themed day in October — which is National Pasta Month. White noodles are the most popular type of noodle in the world.
Monday is National Inner Beauty Day and National Frappe Day. Photos from Pexels and Pixabay, collage created by Ariana Powell using Pixlr.

Monday, Oct. 7

  • National Inner Beauty Day
    • Monday, National Inner Beauty Day, is a day dedicated to raising awareness and supporting victims of human trafficking. The founder also wanted the day to celebrate the exceptional core qualities of the human spirit that we often overlook: inner beauty.
  • National Frappe Day
    • Frappes are a cold, blended beverage typically made with a base of coffee, milk and ice. So on National Frappe Day make sure to head to your nearest coffee shop to grab one.
Tuesday is National Hero Day and National Fluffernutter Day. Photos from Pexels and Pixabay, collage created by Ariana Powell using Pixlr.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

  • National Hero Day
    • Tuesday is the day to celebrate real-life heroes. A hero looks different to everyone; maybe they look like first-responders, firefighters, a family member or even a friend. Make that special hero in your life feel special.
  • National Fluffernutter Day
    • The concept of Fluffernutter — a combination of marshmallow and peanut butter — was invented back in 1917. And now, on Oct. 8, we celebrate the perfect combination.
Wednesday is National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work/School Day and National Stop Bullying Day. Photos from Pexels and Pixabay, collage created by Ariana Powell using Pixlr.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

  • National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work/School Day
    • While my go-to stuffed animal was not a teddy bear — it was a stuffed dog named Puppers — you should take your stuffed bear of choice to your classes and work on National Bring Your Teddy Bear to Work/School Day.
  • National Stop Bullying Day
    • Unfortunately, bullying impacts people of all ages, and Wednesday is a great time to remind yourself and others of ways to beat bullying. One such way is to stand up for those around you. If you see something out of the ordinary, say something about it.
Thursday is National Walk to a Park Day and National Cake Decorating Day. Photos from Pexels and Pixabay, collage created by Ariana Powell using Pixlr.

Thursday, Oct. 10

  • National Walk to a Park Day
    • Chico is the perfect town to walk to a park in. Make sure to head to your favorite spot in Bidwell Park on Thursday. Just make sure to bring some water and go either before or after the hottest part of the day.
  • National Cake Decorating Day
    • Cake decorating is not something exclusive to just bakeries, anyone can do it. If you’re interested in trying your hand at cake decorating, make sure to grab some cake mix and pre-made frosting to make at home.
Friday is National Coming Out Day and National Sausage Pizza Day. Photos from Pexels and Pixabay, collage created by Ariana Powell using Pixlr.

Friday, Oct. 11

  • National Coming Out Day
    • Each year, Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day, encourages civil awareness recognizing and supporting those in the LGBTQ+ community. National Coming Out Day was declared in 1988.
  • National Sausage Pizza Day
    • Sausage on pizza is absolutely amazing, so celebrate the combination on Friday — National Sausage Pizza Day. Head over to Woodstock’s or Celestino’s for a nice slice of sausage pizza. 
Saturday is National Savings Day and National Gumbo Day. Photos from Pexels and Pixabay, collage created by Ariana Powell using Pixlr.

Saturday, Oct. 12

  • National Savings Day
    • If your savings account needs a little extra loving, Saturday is the perfect day for that. National Savings Day is the time to bring awareness to the importance of savings. The national day was founded by Capital One.
  • National Gumbo Day 
    • Gumbo originated in southern Louisiana during the 18th century. It typically consists of strongly-flavored stock with meat or shellfish, a thickener and seasoned vegetables.

To check out other National Days, go here.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Features
Business owner, Ashley Juhl-Darlington, had been planning her market for the last couple years. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Oct. 1
Chico State alumna opens small business in Meriam Park
Duffy's is located at 337 Main St, Chico and is a popular hangout for CSU students who are of age. They have a concert on Oct. 6.
Family Worship Center and Federale's first ever performance in Chico
Elaine Ellismore, a teacher in Chico who does quilting and fabric art, reads a book while waiting for customers at Blossom Pop-Up market on Sunday. Her business, Sewed Up by Elaine, focuses on creating quilts that "tell a story". Photo by Megan Gauer on Sept 29.
Cider, community and crafts: Cidery hosts lively market
Construction begins at University Farm and is estimated to be done by June 2025. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Sept. 20.
Chico State new agricultural education center, farm store
Kylo Ren protects the Observatory from Rebel Scum
CARD takes command of Chico Observatory
There are multiple nationally-declared days that bring awareness or a little bit of fun to each day. Graphic created by Ariana Powell on Sept. 18.
National Day calendar: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
About the Contributor
Ariana Powell
Ariana Powell, Editor-in-Chief
Ariana Powell is in her fifth year at Chico State as a media arts criticism and journalism news double-major. Now in her fifth semester on The Orion and having assumed the editor-in-chief position for the second time, she is prepared to continue helping upcoming journalists and endeavors to continue building her repertoire of multimedia and writing skills. In her free time, she enjoys writing, watching and analyzing films, reading and spending time with her loved ones.