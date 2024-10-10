Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico State’s “The Crucible” ignites the 2024-2025 performance season

A campus production of the Tony Award-winning play.
Byline photo of Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Entertainment Editor // October 10, 2024
The cast is made up of almost 30 actors including Emma Lam as Abigail Williams. Photo taken Oct. 9 by Jason A. Hailey.

Chico State will be transporting audiences back in time to the Salem Witch Trials with the production of “The Crucible” performing this weekend Oct. 10 to 13. This show kicks off the start of the performance season for the Music, Theater and Dance Department. 

The Crucible, which debuted in 1953, follows the town of Salem amidst witchcraft hysteria. By Tony Award-winning playwright Arthur Miller, the show examines the nature of “unchecked power along with the perilous threat of religious and political fanaticism” according to the press release from the Music, Theater and Dance Department of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

The Crucible – inspired by the mob mentality present during Second Red Scare in the 1950s – illustrates the dangerous concoction that is strict Puritan values mixed with obsession over social status which fuels the witch hunt throughout the play.  

The show will be directed by professor John Crosthwaite who has previously directed shows on campus such as the comedy Blithe Spirit  which was performed Nov. of last year. 

Featured cast members, according to the press release, include:

  • Juan Sanchez as John Proctor
  • Emma Lam as Abigail Williams 
  • Ashley Olson as Elizabeth Proctor 
  • Yamileth Lomeli as Reverend Hale 
  • Adrian Diaz as Dep. Governor Danforth

Performances will take place in the Harlen Adams Theater located in the Performance Arts Center, room 144. 

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • $22 for adults
  • $20 for adults who are 60+
  • $10 for youth under 17 
  • $10 for Chico State students – wildcat student ID are required at the door

Tickets will be available through the Chico State Box Office

Nadia Hill can be reached at orionmangaingeditor.com

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Fentress Kepler walks across the [welcome] mat as he enters The Chico Children's Museum for playtime.
Chico Children's Museum asks for support at exclusive event Oct. 10
A desk display of retro games and some of Tech Toss's donated technology in Gallery 1078, the Retro PC gaming event will be on Thursday in Tehama Hall. Photo provided by Dakota Rose.
Retro PC event will be 3 hours of pizza, snacks and gaming classics
The Performance Arts Center is the venue for the majority of performances on campus. Photo taken by Nadia Hill on Oct. 3
School of Performing Arts: Performance schedule
Festival Director Curtis Bell speaking on stage at the 2023 Butte Film Festival. Photo taken by Mason Nowak Dec. 14, 2023.
Film submissions open for the Butte Film Festival
One of the most popular attractions was the mechanical surfboard, educating students on safely surfing the web. Photo taken by Chris Hutton on Oct. 1.
The Festival of the Phishes returns with a slam
Ari Sorokin's iPhone with the audiobook for Hillbilly elegy
3 Lessons from ‘Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis’
About the Contributor
Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Entertainment and Food Editor
Nadia Hill is originally from Carson City, Nevada, and is in her junior year. Currently, she is double-majoring in journalism, public relations, and studio arts. She is the entertainment and food editor. Both writing and art have captivated her with the field of journalism and is excited to showcase the events in Chico. In her personal time, she enjoys painting, performing and skating.