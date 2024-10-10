Chico State’s “The Crucible” ignites the 2024-2025 performance season

Chico State will be transporting audiences back in time to the Salem Witch Trials with the production of “The Crucible” performing this weekend Oct. 10 to 13. This show kicks off the start of the performance season for the Music, Theater and Dance Department.

The Crucible, which debuted in 1953, follows the town of Salem amidst witchcraft hysteria. By Tony Award-winning playwright Arthur Miller, the show examines the nature of “unchecked power along with the perilous threat of religious and political fanaticism” according to the press release from the Music, Theater and Dance Department of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.

The Crucible – inspired by the mob mentality present during Second Red Scare in the 1950s – illustrates the dangerous concoction that is strict Puritan values mixed with obsession over social status which fuels the witch hunt throughout the play.

The show will be directed by professor John Crosthwaite who has previously directed shows on campus such as the comedy Blithe Spirit which was performed Nov. of last year.

Featured cast members, according to the press release, include:

Juan Sanchez as John Proctor

Emma Lam as Abigail Williams

Ashley Olson as Elizabeth Proctor

Yamileth Lomeli as Reverend Hale

Adrian Diaz as Dep. Governor Danforth

Performances will take place in the Harlen Adams Theater located in the Performance Arts Center, room 144.

Ticket prices are as follows:

$22 for adults

$20 for adults who are 60+

$10 for youth under 17

$10 for Chico State students – wildcat student ID are required at the door

Tickets will be available through the Chico State Box Office.

Nadia Hill can be reached at orionmangaingeditor.com