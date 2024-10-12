Chico State's independent student newspaper

Rice bags two in first conference win for Wildcats men’s soccer

The match was extremely physical and came with a total of eight yellow cards, seven of which being shown to the Gators
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Reporter // October 12, 2024
Aaron Draper
Miles Rice celebrating a penalty kick goal against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros. Taken by Aaron Draper on Oct. 6, 2024.

Senior forward Miles Rice led the Wildcats (7-1-2, 1-0-2 CCAA) to a 2-0 victory over the San Francisco State Gators (0-6-3, 0-2-1 CCAA) Friday afternoon.

Rice scored two goals in the 53rd and 71st minutes of Friday’s California Collegiate Athletic Association matchup, giving the Wildcats their first conference win of the year after two ties last weekend.

The win earned them three points to landing Chico State tied fifth in the CCAA standings, with the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros.

The match was extremely physical and came with a total of eight yellow cards, seven of which being shown to the Gators. Chico State more than doubled the Gators shot attempts, outshooting them 15-9. However, both sides were equal in shots on goal.

The Wildcats are back on the pitch Sunday at 11:30 a.m. in Seaside to take on the Cal State Monterey Bay Otters (3-2-3, 0-1-1 CCAA).

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter
Lukas Mann is in his fourth year at Chico State as a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his second semester reporting for The Orion, focusing on sports. He is from Alameda, in the heart of the Bay Area. He is excited to improve his writing and reporting skills and hopes to work in the sports field post-graduation. In his spare time, he enjoys playing sports like golf and basketball and spending time with friends and family.