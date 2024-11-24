Chico State's independent student newspaper

Wildcats men’s cross country take home sixth place at NCAA Championships

Northern California’s bomb cyclone left its mark on the Arcade Creek Cross Country Course in Sacramento as showers of rain throughout race day left the course soggy and muddy.
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter // November 24, 2024
Milca Elvira Chacon
Sophomore Mario Gianni crosses the finish line and finishes with a 28th place, securing his first All-American title at the NCAA Division II Championships in Sacramento Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

The Wildcat men’s cross country team secured sixth place at the NCAA DII Cross Country Championships Saturday morning, battling through the wet conditions. Sixth place is fitting for the Wildcats as this marks their 25th straight national championship appearance, where they have an average finishing position of around sixth place.

Northern California’s bomb cyclone left its mark on the Arcade Creek Cross Country Course in Sacramento. Showers of rain throughout race day left the course soggy and muddy. However, the conditions did not keep the Wildcat family from coming out and supporting their home team.

“It’s cross country so they [Chico State runners] know that’s what you have to deal with, so we know that we just have to go and make the most of it,” head coach Gary Towne said.

Despite the challenges presented by Mother Nature, the Wildcats still put together a strong performance in the 10k, scoring 192 points as a team with a complete time of 2:33:03. Sophomore Mario Giannini earned All-American honors placing in 28th with a 30:15.4, being the first Wildcat to cross the finish line.

Giannini closed out his 2024 season in a dominant fashion while battling knee and achilles injuries, proving to be a true Ironman. He was named the Western Region Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association, as well as the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s men’s cross-country runner of the year.

“He’s had a really tough two-week window leading up to Nationals, and he’s the only guy on the team that can handle those types of setbacks and still bounce back like he did today,” Towne said. “I think if he puts together a complete and consistent season, he’s a top 10-15 finisher in today’s race.”

Senior Dylan White put together a much-improved performance from last year’s national championships when he endured some physical setbacks. In his final collegiate race to close out his illustrious career, White finished two spots outside of the top 50, carding a 30:46.4.

“Last year was a tough one to go through but I just keep telling myself that I gotta show up for my team, and not worry about where I’m at individually in the race as it’s bigger than myself,” White said.

Senior Dylan White takes a moment to recover after finishing his college athletic career with a 52nd place finish at the NCAA Division II Championship in Sacramento Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Milca Elvira Chacon)

Being so close to home, the numerous Wildcat friends, family, supporters, and alumni flooded the course as “CHICO” chants were heard at every turn. The cross-country student-athletes not competing embraced tradition by going all out to support their teammates, painting their bodies, and cheering shirtless.

Friends and family members gather in Sacramento to support the Chico State cross country team at the NCAA Division II Championship Saturday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Milca Elvira Chacon)

“It’s a blessing. I’ve been here for a while and my first few years I was watching from the sidelines cheering on the team; and now actually having the opportunity to toe the line with this special group of guys, I’m just appreciative no matter what,” White said.

The Wildcats closed out yet another successful season, adding to their extraordinary history. In the 2024 season, Chico State claimed first place in every regular-season event except one. The team also earned its 22nd consecutive Conference Championship and seventh straight Western Regional title.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].

