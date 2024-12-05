Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Palermo shooting suspect identified, 2 kindergarteners remain in critical condition

The FBI and Butte County Sheriffs Office are working together to continue the investigation.
Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor // December 5, 2024 // 58 Views
Glenn Litton now identified as the shooter who targeted Feather River Adventist School on Dec. 4. Courtesy: Butte County Sheriff’s Office

 

Roman Mendez –age 6– in critical condition after suffering two gunshot wounds on Dec. 4. Courtesy: Butte County Sheriff’s Office

Roman Mendez — age 6 –- and Elias Wolford — age 5 –- remain in critical condition after the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventist shooting on Wednesday, said  Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea during a press conference early Thursday evening.

Mendez suffered two gunshot wounds resulting in internal injuries, and Wolford was shot once in the stomach. The fact they are alive is a miracle, said Honea. 

Elias Wolford –age 5– still in critical condition after the Palermo shooting on Dec. 4. Courtesy Butte County Sheriff’s Office

The shooter has been identified as Glenn Litton by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Litton has a lengthy criminal history including charges and convictions related to identity theft.

A typed note found on Litton’s body indicated that the school was targeted due to religious affiliations, said Honea. Litton wrote that he was planning to carry out countermeasures against the Seventh-Day Adventist Church as imposed by a group he called the “International Alliance.” The countermeasures he wrote about included child executions. 

As of now the FBI and BCSO have not found any information about a national group called International Alliance and there is no present evidence of a national threat. 

Glenn Litton walked towards the school restrooms shortly after his tour with staff, just before screams and gunshots were heard. Courtesy: Butte County Sheriff’s Office

Litton made an appointment using a fake name, Michael Sanders, to meet with the administration to enroll a family member at the school. The shooting began shortly after the meeting, when Litton shot Wolford and Mendez, before shooting himself, said Honea. 

In a search of Litton’s home, it was determined he had also investigated the Red Bluff Seventh Day Adventist school as an alternative target. Litton called Red Bluff Seventh Day Adventist school to schedule an appointment for Thursday and intended to carry out similar plans, said Honea. 

Writings from Litton found in his home indicated that he believed the Seventh Day Adventist Church was responsible for the genocide and oppression of Palestinians as well as the U.S. attack on Yemen, said Honea.

The gun used in the shooting is believed to be a ghost gun, an unregistered printed handgun, but the investigation is still ongoing. 

The Orion will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
CSUEU delivered a petition to CSU campuses signed by union members. Photo taken by Kimberly Morales
CSU Employees Union delivers 26-foot long petition to 17 campuses
All California State Universities have an updated Time Place Manner Policy. Chico State’s has been in effect all of fall semester. Photo taken by Bea Williams on Oct. 28.
CSU’s Time, Place and Manner Policy: What does it look like now?
Screenshot from US Geological Survey interactive map
Earthquake felt throughout Northern California
A shooting in an elementary school just outside Oroville left two students in critical condition and the suspected shooter dead. Photo from Pixabay.
2 kindergarteners in critical condition after Palermo school shooting Wednesday
Butte County voting results are in and State results are expected to be certified Dec. 13. Photo from Pixabay.
Election results are certified in Butte County as California Senators are sworn in
Meriam Library has technology available for students and staff to rent. Photo taken by Julian Mendoza.
What tech can students check out from the Meriam Library?
About the Contributor
Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her second semester with The Orion and her first semester as the news editor. She previously worked as the food editor and loved getting to know the small businesses in downtown. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Lead Writing Mentor for the Writing Center..