Palermo shooting suspect identified, 2 kindergarteners remain in critical condition

Roman Mendez — age 6 –- and Elias Wolford — age 5 –- remain in critical condition after the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventist shooting on Wednesday, said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea during a press conference early Thursday evening.

Mendez suffered two gunshot wounds resulting in internal injuries, and Wolford was shot once in the stomach. The fact they are alive is a miracle, said Honea.

The shooter has been identified as Glenn Litton by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Litton has a lengthy criminal history including charges and convictions related to identity theft.

A typed note found on Litton’s body indicated that the school was targeted due to religious affiliations, said Honea. Litton wrote that he was planning to carry out countermeasures against the Seventh-Day Adventist Church as imposed by a group he called the “International Alliance.” The countermeasures he wrote about included child executions.

As of now the FBI and BCSO have not found any information about a national group called International Alliance and there is no present evidence of a national threat.

Litton made an appointment using a fake name, Michael Sanders, to meet with the administration to enroll a family member at the school. The shooting began shortly after the meeting, when Litton shot Wolford and Mendez, before shooting himself, said Honea.

In a search of Litton’s home, it was determined he had also investigated the Red Bluff Seventh Day Adventist school as an alternative target. Litton called Red Bluff Seventh Day Adventist school to schedule an appointment for Thursday and intended to carry out similar plans, said Honea.

Writings from Litton found in his home indicated that he believed the Seventh Day Adventist Church was responsible for the genocide and oppression of Palestinians as well as the U.S. attack on Yemen, said Honea.

The gun used in the shooting is believed to be a ghost gun, an unregistered printed handgun, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The Orion will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected]