Community members hold fundraiser for Palermo school shooting victims

The Butte County Sheriff’s office shared multiple places for the public to show support and donate
Byline photo of Cecilia Gonzalez
Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment Reporter // December 6, 2024
Community members are being asked to support the victims of the Palermo school shooting in Butte County and offer support. Photo from FreePik.

A fundraiser will be on Monday from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Southside Community Center, 2959 Lower Wyandotte Ave., in Oroville for victims and their families of the Palmero school shooting. They ask for a minimum of a $5 donation for attendees. 

Following the press briefing for the Feather River Adventist School shooting, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook encouraging the community to participate in a chili buffet fundraiser. 

Along with this fundraiser, the BCSO posted a link to the Feather River Adventist School fund for victims

Both fundraisers are meant to support the two victims of the shooting as well as their families. BCSO and the North Valley Community foundation are asking the public for help and support.

For more information call 530-712-6110. 

Cecilia Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected]

Cecilia Gonzalez
Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment Reporter
Cecilia Gonzalez is a second year journalism student from Oregon. She participated in a start-up program for young students working together to make and write for their own publications. This will be her first semester with The Orion and she is ready to start writing to help other students stay up to date with campus and Chico news.