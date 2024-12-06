Community members hold fundraiser for Palermo school shooting victims

A fundraiser will be on Monday from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Southside Community Center, 2959 Lower Wyandotte Ave., in Oroville for victims and their families of the Palmero school shooting. They ask for a minimum of a $5 donation for attendees.

Following the press briefing for the Feather River Adventist School shooting, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook encouraging the community to participate in a chili buffet fundraiser.

Along with this fundraiser, the BCSO posted a link to the Feather River Adventist School fund for victims.

Both fundraisers are meant to support the two victims of the shooting as well as their families. BCSO and the North Valley Community foundation are asking the public for help and support.

For more information call 530-712-6110.

Cecilia Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].