Bidwell Mansion destroyed in fire

Bidwell Mansion, the historic home of John and Annie Bidwell, was destroyed in an overnight fire on Wednesday.

The fire began around 3:15 a.m. The cause is currently under investigation, Matt Teague, district superintendent for California State Parks, said. Investigators are currently at the scene.

“The building looks like a total loss, but we’ll have to assess it. We don’t know what the future plans are,” Teague said.

Bidwell Mansion has been undergoing a restoration project since May and was expected to reopen this spring.

The Gateway Science Museum, Modoc Hall, Aymer J. Hamilton, and the Child Development Lab in Aymer J. Hamilton will be closed today, according to a university-wide email issued by President Steve Perez.

