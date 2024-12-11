Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Bidwell Mansion destroyed in fire

Byline photo of Megan Gauer
Megan Gauer, Layout Editor // December 11, 2024 // 399 Views
Megan Gauer
Smoke can still be seen from inside Bidwell Mansion after the fire Wednesday morning. Photo taken by Megan Gauer on Dec. 11.

Bidwell Mansion, the historic home of John and Annie Bidwell, was destroyed in an overnight fire on Wednesday.

The fire began around 3:15 a.m. The cause is currently under investigation, Matt Teague, district superintendent for California State Parks, said. Investigators are currently at the scene.

“The building looks like a total loss, but we’ll have to assess it. We don’t know what the future plans are,” Teague said.

Bidwell Mansion has been undergoing a restoration project since May and was expected to reopen this spring. 

The Gateway Science Museum, Modoc Hall, Aymer J. Hamilton, and the Child Development Lab in Aymer J. Hamilton will be closed today, according to a university-wide email issued by President Steve Perez.

This Orion will provide updates as they become available.

Megan Gauer can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Chico’s new city council for the next two years. Left to right: Dale Bennett, Tom van Overbeek, Kasey Reynolds, Bryce Goldstein, Katie Hawley, Addison Winslow and Michael O’Brien. Screenshot from the city council meeting recording.
New Chico city councilors take oaths and help select mayor and vice mayor
Community members are being asked to support the victims of the Palermo school shooting in Butte County and offer support. Photo from FreePik.
Community members will hold a fundraiser for Palermo school shooting victims
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
Orion news weekly highlights: Nov. 29 to Dec. 6
CSUEU delivered a petition to CSU campuses signed by union members. Photo taken by Kimberly Morales
CSU Employees Union delivers 26-foot long petition to 17 campuses
All California State Universities have an updated Time Place Manner Policy. Chico State’s has been in effect all of fall semester. Photo taken by Bea Williams on Oct. 28.
CSU’s Time, Place and Manner Policy: What does it look like now?
Glenn Litton now identified as the shooter who targeted Feather River Adventist School on Dec. 4. Courtesy: Butte County Sheriff's Office
Palermo shooting suspect identified, 2 kindergarteners remain in critical condition
About the Contributor
Megan Gauer
Megan Gauer, Layout Editor
Megan Gauer is a fourth-year student majoring in journalism news and minoring in social media production and analysis. This is her third semester on staff and she is excited to be on the editorial board and managing design.  In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends, doing various crafts, thrifting, and getting outside whether it’s walking, swimming, or enjoying the beaches and redwoods near her hometown. 