Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Advertisement
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Orion news weekly highlights: Feb. 7 to 14

Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, Reporter // February 16, 2025
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30

From extended financial aid deadlines to policy meetings to an arrest on campus, here are this week’s –- Feb. 7 to 14 –- news stories:

Chico Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for the month of February

For the month of February, Chico Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for all animals. Adoptions this month will include free microchipping, spay/neuter surgery and current vaccinations. The fee waiver aims to reduce overcrowding in the shelter and provide pets with a better opportunity to find a home.

 

This article was written by reporter Damon Gallegos.

Push for immigration reform protest takes place in Chico

Protestors joined together in downtown Chico on Feb. 7 to advocate for immigration reform and speak against the recent Immigration Customs Enforcement raids. There were 35 individuals who participated in the protest by walking downtown with handmade signs and chanting a variety of anti-ICE and pro-immigration slogans. Chico State students voiced their concerns with recent moves made by the Trump administration. They also  helped  distribute water to protestors. 

 

This article was written by reporter Damon Gallegos.

The Mobile Classroom: A hotbed for teacher resources and more

The Chico State School of Education’s Mobile Classroom parked on campus Jan. 30 to complete Live Scan fingerprinting and aid student candidates with their teaching credential applications. The classroom is usually used in collaboration with local schools, however, the School of Education is working on new ways to utilize it as a resource for both teachers and Chico State students. 

 

This article was written by reporter Riley Rochlitz.

Chico State hosts symposium to further conversation regarding neurodiversity and disability services

Bell Memorial Union auditorium was filled on Feb. 7 with educators, medical professionals and many other members of the Chico community for the Northern California Neurodiversity and Disability Symposium. The symposium tackled current issues on campus and across California regarding disability access, healthcare stigmatization, myths about vaccines and many other topics in hopes of bringing awareness to these ever changing issues. 

 

This article was written by web editor Sean Shanks.

 

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, Reporter
Jessica Miller is a first-semester teaching credential candidate at Chico State. This will be her third semester with The Orion. She previously worked in Spring 2024 as the food editor and loved getting to know the small businesses downtown. In Fall 2024 she continued her work as the news editor and began the weekly highlights to keep students informed about the campus community. She loves to write, read and teach at her student teaching placement for Red Bluff High School.