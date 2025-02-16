Orion news weekly highlights: Feb. 7 to 14

From extended financial aid deadlines to policy meetings to an arrest on campus, here are this week’s –- Feb. 7 to 14 –- news stories:

For the month of February, Chico Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for all animals. Adoptions this month will include free microchipping, spay/neuter surgery and current vaccinations. The fee waiver aims to reduce overcrowding in the shelter and provide pets with a better opportunity to find a home.

This article was written by reporter Damon Gallegos.

Protestors joined together in downtown Chico on Feb. 7 to advocate for immigration reform and speak against the recent Immigration Customs Enforcement raids. There were 35 individuals who participated in the protest by walking downtown with handmade signs and chanting a variety of anti-ICE and pro-immigration slogans. Chico State students voiced their concerns with recent moves made by the Trump administration. They also helped distribute water to protestors.

This article was written by reporter Damon Gallegos.

The Chico State School of Education’s Mobile Classroom parked on campus Jan. 30 to complete Live Scan fingerprinting and aid student candidates with their teaching credential applications. The classroom is usually used in collaboration with local schools, however, the School of Education is working on new ways to utilize it as a resource for both teachers and Chico State students.

This article was written by reporter Riley Rochlitz.

Bell Memorial Union auditorium was filled on Feb. 7 with educators, medical professionals and many other members of the Chico community for the Northern California Neurodiversity and Disability Symposium. The symposium tackled current issues on campus and across California regarding disability access, healthcare stigmatization, myths about vaccines and many other topics in hopes of bringing awareness to these ever changing issues.

This article was written by web editor Sean Shanks.

