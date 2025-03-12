Orion news weekly highlights: Mar. 2 to 9

From officer involved shootings to , here are this week’s –- Mar. 2 to 9 –- news stories:

A Chico man and Chico Police exchanged gunfire March 1, resulting in one death during an attempted arrest at an apartment complex near 1200 Nord Avenue. The situation escalated after reported “failed negotiations” by Chico Police Department. This case is ongoing.

This article was written by editor in chief, Ellie Marty

The Chico State community gathered for a meeting March3 to hear Provost Leslie Cornick provide updates on potential changes to Academic Affairs. Cornick explained that the restructuring models aim to increase enrollment and address the budget deficit. Many in attendance had a variety of questions regarding the potential changes and how they would affect current student rights and potential major cuts. Cornick confirmed no majors are being cut.

This article was written by multimedia editor Nadia Hill and entertainment and features editor Chris Hutton.

In light of student engagement and concern for Academic Affairs, Provost Leslie Cornick rescheduled the upcoming information and question expos to be held while school is in session rather than on spring break. In a campus-wide email, Cornick said that the change was made to support campus engagement and address feedback from the campus community.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected]