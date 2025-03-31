Candidate profiles: AS Commissioner of Sustainability Affairs

Sarah Lanum, Akshay Aralikatti, and Kathryn Anderson are competing for the position of the Commissioner of Sustainability Affairs in 2025’s Associated Student general election.

Sarah Lanum

Sarah Lanum is a fourth year Microbiology major with plans to continue her studies for at least another year. Lanum was inspired to run for her chosen position due to her passion of continuing active communication throughout the council. She is currently a part of the Legislative Affairs Council and serves as the Vice Chair of the Sustainability Affairs Council.

Consistency and reliability are two qualities Lanum believes makes a successful, functioning council as a whole. Aside from her government roles mentioned above, Lanhum is the Vice President of the Mycology Club and will soon be the President.

“This position requires you to schedule council meetings and act on your own accord,” said Lanum. “I have seen other councils neglect their meetings and I can’t let that happen to our council. I am proud of the work that we do, and I want to empower more students to get involved with us.”

Lanum stated that the campus issue she is most concerned with is a plan that Chico State’s President, Steve Perez, wrote that excludes sustainability efforts as a priority at the university.

If elected, Lanum would like to work with our food services department. To reduce food waste, she is planning to implement more composting initiatives.

“We also need to have more recycling centers for our reusable cups and trays, it is very common for students to throw them away due to the inaccessibility of these centers,” she said.

Along with efforts to reduce food waste and products, Lanum found that, “most emissions our campus creates is related to transportation.” With that said, she plans to encourage alternative transportation by adding more bike racks to our campus.

To learn more about Lanum’s campaign, check out her candidate profile or her Instagram page.

Akshay Aralikatti was reached out to, but a response was not received before deadline. For more information on his campaign, click here.

Kathryn Anderson was reached out to, but a response was not received before the deadline. For more information on her campaign, click here.

Alexis Bunch can be reached at [email protected]