Orion news weekly highlights: April 6 to 12

From Academic Affairs policy changes to Homeland Security on campus to emails from President Perez, here are this week’s –- April 6 to 12 –- news stories:

Chico State Academic Affairs continues to present confusing and inconsistent information on the restructuring of Academic Affairs. Projections involving savings and funding have been miscalculated when presented on the Reimaging Academic Affairs website. Corrections are expected to be made by next week.

In the midst of Academic Affairs restructuring, there has been no changes announced to the salaries of the top employees of the university including President Steve Perez, Provost Leslie Cornick, and the Vice President of University Advancement Ahmad Boura. Salaries are negotiated at the system level, rather than the campus level. Perez shared insights on budgeting and the University’s changes since he’s taken office.

Starting Tuesday, all Chico State students, faculty and staff will have access to OpenAI’s large language model, ChatGPT Edu, which focuses on education with a university email. This follows a deal made between OpenAI and the Chancellor’s Office to bring ChatGPT Edu to all 23 California State University campuses. The university will not have access to individual prompts or responses, but will be gathering large scale data.

Around 100 community members including students, faculty, family and friends, gathered on Kendall Lawn Thursday night to grieve the wrongful death of Athena Passidakis. Athena was only 21-years-old when she was killed in a murder-suicide by her former boyfriend Alvin Wilson on April 3. She was set to graduate in the spring with a degree in health services administration. She is remembered by her family as being “love made visible” and is deeply missed by many. Athena is forever a Wildcat.

