Celebrate our planet: Earth Day events on and off campus

Earth Day is Tuesday, and students are encouraged to celebrate the planet, reflect on their environmental impact and keep Chico green.

“It is important for students to be more informed of our composting garden and the different organizations on campus that are committed to sustainability,” said Sarah Lanum, the incoming 2025-2026 Commissioner of Sustainability Affairs. “There are many ways to get involved with sustainability including sitting on the Sustainability Affairs Council, or joining Green Campus, even volunteering on a subcommittee for the school.”

Whether you want to learn more about sustainability efforts or just want to celebrate our beautiful planet with some friends, there are plenty of events coming up:

Bike-in night:

Ride your bike, grab a blanket and enjoy a screening of “WALL-E” under the stars Saturday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Shasta/Lassen lawn Hosted by the Hun and Green Campus



Burns Blossom Farm plant sale:

Organic vegetables, herbs and flower starts for your garden Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Farm tour on Saturday, 1 p.m. Location: 435 W. 16th St. Hosted by Burns Blossom Farm



Earth Day Festival:

Live music, games, crafts, clothing swap and networking opportunities Tuesday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Trinity Commons Hosted by the Associated Students



Clothing restoration

Bring clothes that need fixing Sunday from 7-9 p.m. The Hub and UV Hub Hosted by the Hub and Green Campus



If these events don’t interest you, or you can’t make the time, consider hosting your own. Gather some friends and plan a clothing swap, a cleanup, or a day at the river!

