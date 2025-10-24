The Orion takes first place in national journalism contest

Two stories from The Orion have earned “Story of the Year” recognition in the Associated Collegiate Press’ yearly contest. Both stories take a look at Chico State’s administration, with “Entitled and demanding” and “Cuts for education, cash for administration.”

The ACP presents the “nation’s top awards in collegiate media.” Articles from Fall 2024 to Spring 2025 were submitted and evaluated by a panel of professionals with expertise in the category.

“Entitled and demanding” took first place in the editorial column subcategory for Story of the Year.

The editorial came as a result of Chico State’s Public Relations Director Andrew Staples using those words to describe Orion reporters. The piece calls on the university to address the overarching restriction of information which eventually led to that tense moment.

“These were the words used by Andrew Staples, a key figure in Chico State’s communications office, to describe student journalists — journalists who work tirelessly to inform the campus community with accurate and transparent reporting.

This isn’t just a clash between student reporters and a university PR office — it’s a press freedom issue. The First Amendment protects our right to report without interference. When a public institution like Chico State restricts access to sources, centralizes communication and disparages those asking legitimate questions, it undermines the very principles of transparency and democratic discourse.”

The rest of the article can be read here.

“Cuts for education, cash for administration” — also in the editorial category — received an honorable mention.

The article by reporter Maya DeHoyos looks at the salaries of high-level administrators amidst Chico State’s Reimagining initiative. That initiative was an attempt to restructure the seven-college and academic affairs models of the university in hopes of saving money in a budget crisis. Concerns from campus community members around transparency were a recurring trend throughout the process. Reimagining Chico State is now on pause for the foreseeable future.

“As Chico State University moves forward with the Reimagining Academic Affairs initiative, one thing remains unchanged: President Steve Perez’s nearly half-million-dollar salary.

Provost Leslie Cornick hopes to reduce the university’s structural budget by $1-2 million each year following this initiative, but at what cost? Not all lecturers will have their contracts renewed; faculty members will face demotions and job instability will increase.”

The rest of the article can be read here.

