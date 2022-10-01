Reggae rock bands perform at house party

If you were anywhere on W. Seventh Street on Sept. 23 you could probably hear the booming noise of reggae rock all the way down the street. Behind one house a stage was set up with colorful lights and large flags with psychedelic colors hanging in the background.

A backyard transformed into a concert stage as three bands played music that was a mixture of reggae fusion and rock to a packed crowd.

The “House Show,” as it was called, featured performances by PrisBros, Blu Egyptian and Jamm. They performed a mixture of covers, as well as original songs.

The first band to open was PrisBros, consisting of Ryan King, Israel De Dios and Alexis Carvajal, who performed music from many well-known bands such as Green Day, Blink 182 and others. King, the lead singer started things off by getting the crowd — which was only a few groups of people at this point — closer to the stage.

“Come on, I don’t bite!” King said.

The crowd was moving, dancing and headbanging to the music. They sang along with some of the lyrics, particularly the last song, “I Miss You” by Blink 182.

As day gave way to night and the backyard got significantly fuller, Blu Egyptian took the stage. The band mates, Don Jules, Cam Fuller, Zach Graham and Neo Spectrum were just as psyched to be there as the crowd was.

“Wow, there’s so many fucking people here! This is awesome,” Jules said.

One stand-out moment was when bandmate Neo Spectrum went to town on the fiddle during the show. He and Jules, the lead vocalist, even danced back and forth with each other in perfect synchronization. It was quite a sight to see.

Finally, to close things off was Jamm, a band consisting of Anthony Coseo, Matt Crocco, Ian McIssac and David R. Bygum. They performed well into the night for a crowd of people pumped to hear their music. They did a cover of The Police’s “Roxanne” to start things off and proceeded to do mostly original songs.

The crowd largely consisted of college-age kids who were smoking, drinking and dancing to all three bands.

If you are a fan of this type of music and would like to hear what PrisBros, Blu Egyptian and Jamm have to offer, you can check out the links provided. Their music is also available on Spotify and Apple Music.

