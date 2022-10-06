September Fit Checks
Victoria Sasere, second year biology major, wearing Adidas shoes, cargo pants and a black tank top.
Marina Reynoso is a second year sociology major, though she is hoping to change majors soon. Marina is wearing a thrifted dress, fake Dr. Marten shoes, socks from Shien, bracelets and rings from various crystal and vintage shops and a necklace from El Salvador.
Lindy Howenstein is a second year studio arts major. Lindy is wearing a mostly thrifted outfit. The coat and shirt were gifts.