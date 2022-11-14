October fit checks

Molly Myers, News Editor|November 14, 2022

Three+students+wearing+very+cute+outfits.+A+collage

Students Jayme Willis, Ny’Erica Walden and Milo Bruschke dripped out. Photos by Molly Myers collaged on Nov. 13.

Student Jayme Willis posing for picture in a thrifted outfit
Student Jayme Willis posing for her fit check outside of Butte Station. Photo taken Nov. 1 by Molly Myers.

Jayme Willis, a senior communication studies major, likes to emulate themes with her outfits. Her style ranges from “skater boy to preppy.” This outfit is “giving Harry Potter for some reason,” she said.

Close up on Jayme Willis's ear with earings
Close up on Willis’s earrings. Photo taken Nov. 1 by Molly Myers.
cute pale hands with two metal rings
Rings on Jayme Willis. Photo taken Nov. 1 by Molly Myers.
Willis's tall black boots on bricks
Close up on Willis’s Dr. Marten shoes. Photo taken Nov, 1 by Molly Myers.
  • Jacket – thrifted
  • Shirt – thrifted
  • Pants –  Ace Hardware
  • Shoes – Dr. Martens
  • Beanie – Mossy Oak
  • Earrings – Claire’s 
  • Necklace – Etsy
  • Rings – blue ring thrifted and evil-eye ring from a flea market in San Francisco
Walden in Holt Hall wearing cute mummy pjs
Student Ny’Erica Walden posing for a fit check in Holt Hall. Photo taken Oct. 20 by Molly Myers.

Ny’Erica Walden is a sophomore studying psychology. The festive pajamas she is wearing were a gift from her girlfriend who has a matching set. 

bright yellow Nike shoes
Ny’Erica Walden’s bright Nike shoes. Photo taken Oct. 20 by Molly Myers.
  • Pajamas – Walmart 
  • Shoes – Nike, purchased at Footlocker 
Milo Bruschke wearing a dark fashionable outfit
Student Milo Bruschke posing for a fit check outside near Plumas Hall. Photo by Molly Myers, Oct. 20.

Milo Bruschke is a sophomore studying computer animation and game development. Most of what he wears was either gifted to him or originally came from a costume.

black jacket with pin and a red tie
Close up of Bruschke’s jacket and one of his pins. Photo taken Oct. 20 by Molly Myers.
gloved hands
Bruschke’s fingerless gloves and bracelet. Photo taken Oct. 20 by Molly Myers.
black boots
Bruschke’s black boots from Target. Photo taken Oct. 20 by Molly Myers.

 “I don’t give a shit about brands,” Bruschke said. “I just want to look cool.”

  • Jacket – Forever 21, “probably”
  • Shirt – Hot Topic
  • Pants – Target
  • Shoes – Target
  • Tie – Bruschke’s dad’s closet 
  • Gloves – gift from parents
  • Pins – Hot Topic
  • Mask – made by Bruschke’s mom
  • Bracelet – made by Bruschke’s girlfriend

Molly Myers can be reached at [email protected]