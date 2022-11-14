October fit checks
Jayme Willis, a senior communication studies major, likes to emulate themes with her outfits. Her style ranges from “skater boy to preppy.” This outfit is “giving Harry Potter for some reason,” she said.
- Jacket – thrifted
- Shirt – thrifted
- Pants – Ace Hardware
- Shoes – Dr. Martens
- Beanie – Mossy Oak
- Earrings – Claire’s
- Necklace – Etsy
- Rings – blue ring thrifted and evil-eye ring from a flea market in San Francisco
Ny’Erica Walden is a sophomore studying psychology. The festive pajamas she is wearing were a gift from her girlfriend who has a matching set.
- Pajamas – Walmart
- Shoes – Nike, purchased at Footlocker
Milo Bruschke is a sophomore studying computer animation and game development. Most of what he wears was either gifted to him or originally came from a costume.
“I don’t give a shit about brands,” Bruschke said. “I just want to look cool.”
- Jacket – Forever 21, “probably”
- Shirt – Hot Topic
- Pants – Target
- Shoes – Target
- Tie – Bruschke’s dad’s closet
- Gloves – gift from parents
- Pins – Hot Topic
- Mask – made by Bruschke’s mom
- Bracelet – made by Bruschke’s girlfriend
