October fit checks

Students Jayme Willis, Ny’Erica Walden and Milo Bruschke dripped out. Photos by Molly Myers collaged on Nov. 13.

Student Jayme Willis posing for her fit check outside of Butte Station. Photo taken Nov. 1 by Molly Myers.

Jayme Willis, a senior communication studies major, likes to emulate themes with her outfits. Her style ranges from “skater boy to preppy.” This outfit is “giving Harry Potter for some reason,” she said.

Close up on Willis’s earrings. Photo taken Nov. 1 by Molly Myers. Rings on Jayme Willis. Photo taken Nov. 1 by Molly Myers. Close up on Willis’s Dr. Marten shoes. Photo taken Nov, 1 by Molly Myers.

Jacket – thrifted

Shirt – thrifted

Pants – Ace Hardware

Shoes – Dr. Martens

Beanie – Mossy Oak

Earrings – Claire’s

Necklace – Etsy

Rings – blue ring thrifted and evil-eye ring from a flea market in San Francisco

Student Ny’Erica Walden posing for a fit check in Holt Hall. Photo taken Oct. 20 by Molly Myers.

Ny’Erica Walden is a sophomore studying psychology. The festive pajamas she is wearing were a gift from her girlfriend who has a matching set.

Ny’Erica Walden’s bright Nike shoes. Photo taken Oct. 20 by Molly Myers.

Pajamas – Walmart

Shoes – Nike, purchased at Footlocker

Student Milo Bruschke posing for a fit check outside near Plumas Hall. Photo by Molly Myers, Oct. 20.

Milo Bruschke is a sophomore studying computer animation and game development. Most of what he wears was either gifted to him or originally came from a costume.

Close up of Bruschke’s jacket and one of his pins. Photo taken Oct. 20 by Molly Myers. Bruschke’s fingerless gloves and bracelet. Photo taken Oct. 20 by Molly Myers. Bruschke’s black boots from Target. Photo taken Oct. 20 by Molly Myers.

“I don’t give a shit about brands,” Bruschke said. “I just want to look cool.”

Jacket – Forever 21, “probably”

Shirt – Hot Topic

Pants – Target

Shoes – Target

Tie – Bruschke’s dad’s closet

Gloves – gift from parents

Pins – Hot Topic

Mask – made by Bruschke’s mom

Bracelet – made by Bruschke’s girlfriend

