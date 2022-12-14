November Fit Checks

December 14, 2022

Megan Gauer and Michael Tran showing off before finals. Photos were taken by by Hunter Casperson and Molly Myers.

Megan Gauer, posing outside Butte Hall. Photo taken Nov. 16 by Hunter Casperson.

Megan Gauer, a journalism news major, wore this lovely outfit in November. 

Close up of Gauer’s rings. Photo taken Nov. 16 by Hunter Casperson.
Gauer showing off her bag and shoes. Photo taken Nov. 16 by Hunter Casperson.
  • Sweater – Goodwill bins
  • Skirt – Goodwill bins
  • Turtleneck – Hollister
  • Shoes –  Reebok
  • Bag – Amazon
  • Earrings – Little Boutique
  • Necklace – gift from Gauer’s Grandma
  • Rings – solid band from Melody Records, swirl ring thrifted
Michael Tran posing outside Butte Station. Photo taken by Molly Myers on Nov. 29.

Michael Tran, a communications major, was inspired by the fact that “it’s Tuesday. Taco Tuesday.”

Tran said he wore this outfit because “I just made soup of for over 25 hours over the weekend, and I don’t give a fuck.”

Closer look at Tran’s backpack. Taken by Molly Myers on Nov. 29.
Back of Tran’s hat and sweater. Photo taken by Molly Myers on Nov. 29.
Better look at the logo of Tran’s sweater, iPad and water bottle. Photo taken by Molly Myers on Nov. 29.
Michael Tran holding his magnetic frame changing glasses. Photo taken Nov. 29 by Molly Myers.
  • UCSB Hat that says RLtP (Real Life of the Party) – Tran’s sister
  • Sweater – Bay Area thrift store 
  • Sweatpants – TJ Maxx
  • White Vans – from Tran’s brother
  • Herschel bag that matches the sweatpants
  • Engraved Ipad that features a High School nickname
  • Water bottle – Target
  • Glasses – Pair Eyeware