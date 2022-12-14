November Fit Checks

Megan Gauer and Michael Tran showing off before finals. Photos were taken by by Hunter Casperson and Molly Myers.

Megan Gauer, posing outside Butte Hall. Photo taken Nov. 16 by Hunter Casperson.

Megan Gauer, a journalism news major, wore this lovely outfit in November.

Close up of Gauer’s rings. Photo taken Nov. 16 by Hunter Casperson. Gauer showing off her bag and shoes. Photo taken Nov. 16 by Hunter Casperson.

Sweater – Goodwill bins

Skirt – Goodwill bins

Turtleneck – Hollister

Shoes – Reebok

Bag – Amazon

Earrings – Little Boutique

Necklace – gift from Gauer’s Grandma

Rings – solid band from Melody Records, swirl ring thrifted

Michael Tran posing outside Butte Station. Photo taken by Molly Myers on Nov. 29.

Michael Tran, a communications major, was inspired by the fact that “it’s Tuesday. Taco Tuesday.”

Tran said he wore this outfit because “I just made soup of for over 25 hours over the weekend, and I don’t give a fuck.”

Closer look at Tran’s backpack. Taken by Molly Myers on Nov. 29. Back of Tran’s hat and sweater. Photo taken by Molly Myers on Nov. 29. Better look at the logo of Tran’s sweater, iPad and water bottle. Photo taken by Molly Myers on Nov. 29.

Michael Tran holding his magnetic frame changing glasses. Photo taken Nov. 29 by Molly Myers.