November Fit Checks
Megan Gauer, a journalism news major, wore this lovely outfit in November.
- Sweater – Goodwill bins
- Skirt – Goodwill bins
- Turtleneck – Hollister
- Shoes – Reebok
- Bag – Amazon
- Earrings – Little Boutique
- Necklace – gift from Gauer’s Grandma
- Rings – solid band from Melody Records, swirl ring thrifted
Michael Tran, a communications major, was inspired by the fact that “it’s Tuesday. Taco Tuesday.”
Tran said he wore this outfit because “I just made soup of for over 25 hours over the weekend, and I don’t give a fuck.”
- UCSB Hat that says RLtP (Real Life of the Party) – Tran’s sister
- Sweater – Bay Area thrift store
- Sweatpants – TJ Maxx
- White Vans – from Tran’s brother
- Herschel bag that matches the sweatpants
- Engraved Ipad that features a High School nickname
- Water bottle – Target
- Glasses – Pair Eyeware