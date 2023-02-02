‘Chic, dainty and comfortable’ weekly fit check
Ellie Marty, a sophomore studying journalism, describes her style as chic, dainty and comfortable. Some of her style icons include Jackie Burkhart from “That ‘70s Show” and the women in the TV show “Friends.”
Long sleeve — Gifted
Sweater vest — Vintage Garden pop-up shop
Earrings — Thrifted and gifted
Hair ribbons — Amazon
Rings — Thrifted and gifted
Pants — Thrifted
Shoes — Birkenstock
Water bottle tote — Handmade gift
Bag — Gifted
Juice — Live Life Juice Co. flavor: TURN THE BEET AROUND