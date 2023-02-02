‘Chic, dainty and comfortable’ weekly fit check 

Molly Myers, Editor-in-Chief|February 2, 2023

Student+posing+for+photo

Ellie Marty looking fly. Photo taken Jan. 31 by Hunter Casperson.

Ellie Marty, a sophomore studying journalism, describes her style as chic, dainty and comfortable. Some of her style icons include Jackie Burkhart from “That ‘70s Show” and the women in the TV show “Friends.”

braids and layers
Close up of Marty’s layers and ribbons. Photo taken Jan. 31 by Hunter Casperson.
hands with purple acrylic nails and various rings
Ellie Marty displaying her rings. Photo taken Jan. 31 by Hunter Casperson.
earrings and nails
Close up on Marty’s earrings. Photo taken Jan. 31 by Hunter Casperson.

Long sleeve — Gifted 

Sweater vest — Vintage Garden pop-up shop

Earrings — Thrifted and gifted

Hair ribbons —  Amazon 

Rings — Thrifted and gifted 

Pants — Thrifted 

Shoes — Birkenstock 

Water bottle tote — Handmade gift

Bag — Gifted  

Juice — Live Life Juice Co. flavor: TURN THE BEET AROUND

Ellie Marty near Plumas hall. Photo taken Jan. 31 by Hunter Casperson.