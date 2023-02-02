‘Chic, dainty and comfortable’ weekly fit check 

Ellie Marty looking fly. Photo taken Jan. 31 by Hunter Casperson.

Ellie Marty, a sophomore studying journalism, describes her style as chic, dainty and comfortable. Some of her style icons include Jackie Burkhart from “That ‘70s Show” and the women in the TV show “Friends.”

Close up of Marty’s layers and ribbons. Photo taken Jan. 31 by Hunter Casperson.

Ellie Marty displaying her rings. Photo taken Jan. 31 by Hunter Casperson. Close up on Marty’s earrings. Photo taken Jan. 31 by Hunter Casperson.

Long sleeve — Gifted

Sweater vest — Vintage Garden pop-up shop

Earrings — Thrifted and gifted

Hair ribbons — Amazon

Rings — Thrifted and gifted

Pants — Thrifted

Shoes — Birkenstock

Water bottle tote — Handmade gift

Bag — Gifted

Juice — Live Life Juice Co. flavor: TURN THE BEET AROUND