Fit Check: Beanie week

Harrie Schaufel on the left side and Juan Ojeda on the right side. Photo taken Feb. 21

Harrie Schaufel is a senior majoring in theater. His flawless style radiates with passion and swagger. Schaufel’s fashion icons are Vivienne Westwood and Janelle Monae.

Harrie Schaufel standing on the grass close by Glenn Hall. Photo taken Feb. 21 by Troy Johnson.

Beanie – Thrifted

Vest – Thrifted

Necklace – Thrifted

Gloves – Thrifted

Blazer – Thrifted

Shoes – Adidas

Watch out ladies and gentlemen, unique style is coming through! Juan Ojeda is a senior that is currently attending Chico State. Mr. Ojeda is from Santa Maria.

His fashion icons are “CDawgVA. He’s a YouTuber with a cool style, it actually represents me the best.”

Juan Ojeda Standing by Glenn Hall. Photo taken Feb.21 by Troy Johnson

Beanie – Discount store

Jacket – N/A

Backpack – Attack on Titan with the emblem of the Wings of Freedom on the back

Shirt – N/A

Pants – Wrangler