Fit Check: Beanie week
Harrie Schaufel is a senior majoring in theater. His flawless style radiates with passion and swagger. Schaufel’s fashion icons are Vivienne Westwood and Janelle Monae.
Beanie – Thrifted
Vest – Thrifted
Necklace – Thrifted
Gloves – Thrifted
Blazer – Thrifted
Shoes – Adidas
Watch out ladies and gentlemen, unique style is coming through! Juan Ojeda is a senior that is currently attending Chico State. Mr. Ojeda is from Santa Maria.
His fashion icons are “CDawgVA. He’s a YouTuber with a cool style, it actually represents me the best.”
Beanie – Discount store
Jacket – N/A
Backpack – Attack on Titan with the emblem of the Wings of Freedom on the back
Shirt – N/A
Pants – Wrangler