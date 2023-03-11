Weekly fit check: Layered up

Stehr posing in Holt Hall on March 9. Photo taken by Ellie Marty.

Winter storms and chilly, damp conditions motivated Chico State students to bundle up this week.

Some students threw on their biggest sweatshirt with their comfiest sweatpants and called it a day, prioritizing warmth over style. Others, however, refused to let the weather take a toll on their accessorization and commitment to fashion.

Stehr and her flair! Photo taken March 9 by Ellie Marty.

Ellie Stehr, a sophomore studying geology, sported a vibrant outfit contrasting the dark and gloomy skies that loomed over campus on Tuesday.

She describes her style as a “sub-genre of Ramona Flowers . . . quirky, artsy and skater-y.”

When it comes to constructing a good outfit Stehr said she prioritizes incorporating fun colors and textures. She is most inspired by her brother Zack’s attire.

“He has high standards in fashion,” Stehr said. “I’m held to higher standards because of him.”

When getting dressed, Stehr shared her primary motive — “just not being basic.” Safe to say she accomplishes that goal with her bright colors, various accessories and funky fabrics.

Stehr displaying her brightly colored bag, featuring an artsy patch she sewed on. Photo taken March 9 by Ellie Marty. Stehr exhibiting her bling. Photo taken March 9 by Ellie Marty. Footwear appreciation for the ol’ reliable Chuck Taylor’s. Photo taken March 9 by Ellie Marty.

Jacket – Thrifted

Vest – Thrifted

Pants – Thrifted

Shoes – Gifted

Jewelry – Gifted

Bag patch – Flea market

