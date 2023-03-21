Get wicked at Paranormal Cirque II

Outside tent of the circus. Photo courtesy of Paranormal Cirque

A circus full of paranormal themes and unusual performances comes to Chico for the first time.

A unique mix of entertainment with scary and comedic moments is coming into town this week. If you’re looking for something to do, consider attending Paranormal Cirque II by Cirque Italia, at The Silver Dollar Fairgrounds.

Paranormal Cirque promo video courtesy of Paranormal Cirque.

Their opening performance starts Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m., followed by additional performances throughout the week ending on Monday, March 27.

Screenshot of performance times and dates. Photo courtesy of Paranormal Cirque.

“It’s one of the best thrilling experiences,” said Paranormal Cirque’s marketing and media representative Charles Herwig.

“Do you love thrilling, wicked, sexy, or even dangerous things? Paranormal Cirque will expose you to a unique creation of combined theater, circus and cabaret, with a new European style flare,” said Paranormal Cirque in a press release.

The circus is animal-free and everything is done with human talent. Doors open one hour prior to the show.

Michelle Diaz doing a doll contortion pose. Photo courtesy of Paranormal Cirque.

Paranormal Cirque provided The Orion with a coupon including a promo code to get five dollars off each ticket.

Marketing and public relations specialist Leah Hryniewicki said, “Included with the ticket is a haunted walk through before the show.”

Photo of promo code courtesy of Paranormal Cirque.

“There are scare actors so it’s like a haunted house before the show starts and everything for food, drinks and souvenirs inside is cash only,” said Hryniewicki.

There will be an ATM at the event but a fee will be charged to get cash back.

Livia Garicacano performing a hair hang. Photo courtesy of Paranormal Cirque.

“Paranormal shows are adult shows. We recommend no one under the age of 13 due to language and jokes, but per parent decision they can sign a waiver to be let into the show,” said Hryniewicki.

Moises Almaraz performing aerial straps Photo courtesy of Paranormal Cirque.

This performance will undoubtedly give anyone chills. People looking for something to do this weekend should think about attending one of these performances that will blow your mind.

The Orion will be reviewing these performances so stay alert for a future story. Visit https://paranormalcirque.com/ for more information and ticket purchasing.