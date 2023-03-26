Weekly fit check: A simple spring slay

Ellie Marty, Copy Editor|March 26, 2023

Shannon+David+posed+near+Butte+Hall

Shannon David posing near Butte Hall. Taken March 24 by Ellie Marty.

Students were able to shed their rain boots Thursday and Friday as campus was met with blue skies, a slight breeze and generous greetings from the sun.

full body outfit
Full-body shot of Shannon David’s outfit. Taken March 24 by Ellie Marty near Butte Hall.

Shannon David is a third-year Wildcat majoring in recording arts whose fashion is influenced by French ‘60s and ‘70s fashion, as well as Southern California skate and beach culture. She stepped onto campus Friday in a classic, relaxed look and stated two of her fashion icons: Jane Birkin and Camille Rowe

jeans and shoes
Footwear action. Taken March 24 by Ellie Marty.
golden heart necklace
Up-close shot of Shannon David’s gold accessory. Taken March 24 by Ellie Marty.
tote bag
A closer look at Shannon David’s tote bag. Taken March 24 by Ellie Marty.

Necklace – Gifted

Shirt – Thrifted 

Cardigan – Borrowed

Tote bag – Alex G’s God Save The Animals Animals tour

Jeans – Thrifted

Shoes – Thrifted

