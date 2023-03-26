Weekly fit check: A simple spring slay
Students were able to shed their rain boots Thursday and Friday as campus was met with blue skies, a slight breeze and generous greetings from the sun.
Shannon David is a third-year Wildcat majoring in recording arts whose fashion is influenced by French ‘60s and ‘70s fashion, as well as Southern California skate and beach culture. She stepped onto campus Friday in a classic, relaxed look and stated two of her fashion icons: Jane Birkin and Camille Rowe.
Necklace – Gifted
Shirt – Thrifted
Cardigan – Borrowed
Tote bag – Alex G’s God Save The Animals Animals tour
Jeans – Thrifted
Shoes – Thrifted
Ellie Marty can be reached at [email protected].