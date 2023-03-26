Weekly fit check: A simple spring slay

Students were able to shed their rain boots Thursday and Friday as campus was met with blue skies, a slight breeze and generous greetings from the sun.

Full-body shot of Shannon David’s outfit. Taken March 24 by Ellie Marty near Butte Hall.

Shannon David is a third-year Wildcat majoring in recording arts whose fashion is influenced by French ‘60s and ‘70s fashion, as well as Southern California skate and beach culture. She stepped onto campus Friday in a classic, relaxed look and stated two of her fashion icons: Jane Birkin and Camille Rowe.

Footwear action. Taken March 24 by Ellie Marty. Up-close shot of Shannon David’s gold accessory. Taken March 24 by Ellie Marty. A closer look at Shannon David’s tote bag. Taken March 24 by Ellie Marty.

Necklace – Gifted

Shirt – Thrifted

Cardigan – Borrowed

Tote bag – Alex G’s God Save The Animals Animals tour

Jeans – Thrifted

Shoes – Thrifted

Ellie Marty can be reached at [email protected].