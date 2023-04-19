Weekly fit checks: Navy baby
Name: Walker Hardy
Major: Public relations with a double minor in art and photography
Hometown: Los Angeles
How do you describe your style?: “Secondhand and unconventional . . . I mix and match a lot of themes. I love cowboy attire but making it more modern and industrial or edgy. I love wearing odd pieces that seem to work and go together.”
Fashion icons: Denzel Dion and Jake Fleming
The fit:
Shirt – Thrifted
Jeans – Gloria Vandersbilt
Shoes – Doc Martens
Jewelry – Melody Records, thrifted and gifted
Name: Abbie Lee
Major: Public relations
Hometown: Temecula
How do you describe your style?: “It’s different every day . . . whatever is in my closet and I feel as though it goes together.”
Fashion icons: “I love the extravagance of fashion like runway fashion or scoping what celebs are wearing at the Met [Gala]. I’ve always been in awe of Donatella Versace but as a broke college kid I can’t really afford to dress like that at the moment. Maybe one day.”
The fit:
Sunglasses – Gifted
Shirt – Brandy Melville
Vest – Thrifted
Shorts – Thrifted
Shoes – Doc Martens — linked above
Jewelry – H&M, Swarovski, Melody Records — linked above and gifted
Ellie Marty can be reached at [email protected]