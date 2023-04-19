Weekly fit checks: Navy baby

Unplanned color coordinated moment from Walker Hardy, left, and Abbie Lee, right. Taken near Plumas Hall on April 11 by Ellie Marty.

Name: Walker Hardy

Major: Public relations with a double minor in art and photography

Hometown: Los Angeles

How do you describe your style?: “Secondhand and unconventional . . . I mix and match a lot of themes. I love cowboy attire but making it more modern and industrial or edgy. I love wearing odd pieces that seem to work and go together.”

Fashion icons: Denzel Dion and Jake Fleming

Walker Hardy’s chunky rings. Spot the lonesome naked finger. Taken near Plumas Hall on April 11 by Ellie Marty. A closer look at Walker Hardy’s dainty chains and knit detailing. Taken near Plumas Hall on April 11 by Ellie Marty. Walker Hardy posing his Docs — which he noted are vegan leather. Taken near Plumas Hall on April 11 by Ellie Marty.

The fit:

Shirt – Thrifted

Jeans – Gloria Vandersbilt

Shoes – Doc Martens

Jewelry – Melody Records, thrifted and gifted

Name: Abbie Lee

Major: Public relations

Hometown: Temecula

How do you describe your style?: “It’s different every day . . . whatever is in my closet and I feel as though it goes together.”

Fashion icons: “I love the extravagance of fashion like runway fashion or scoping what celebs are wearing at the Met [Gala]. I’ve always been in awe of Donatella Versace but as a broke college kid I can’t really afford to dress like that at the moment. Maybe one day.”

Abbie Lee’s shimmery silver studs shining in the sun — say that five times fast. Taken near Plumas Hall on April 11 by Ellie Marty. A close-up of Abbie Lee’s sparkly Swarovski necklace. Taken near Plumas Hall on April 11 by Ellie Marty. A shot of Abbie Lee’s footwear. Taken near Plumas Hall on April 11 by Ellie Marty.

The fit:

Sunglasses – Gifted

Shirt – Brandy Melville

Vest – Thrifted

Shorts – Thrifted

Shoes – Doc Martens — linked above

Jewelry – H&M, Swarovski, Melody Records — linked above and gifted

