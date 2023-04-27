Weekly fit checks: Men moment

Stephen Caldes and Callum Standish pose for this week’s featured fits. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty.

Name: Stephen Caldes

Position at Chico State: Associate Professor, Fall ‘23

Hometown: Westfield, MA

How do you describe your style?: “Normcore for sure, but with splashes of sartorial preppy and distressed workwear.”

Fashion icons: “Normcore God Shia LaBeouf of course! But I also love the ‘high-low’ aesthetic of Kristen Stewart; she crushes the effortlessly cool faded T-shirt and distressed jeans getup, but also stuns with haute, high-fashion looks on the red carpet.”

An up-close view of Stephen Caldes’ kickass boots made for walking and that’s just what they’ll do. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty. A moment of admiration for the little details in Stephen Caldes’ fit. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty. A closer look at Stephen Caldes’ color-coordinated tote. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty.

The fit:

Sunglasses – Woodzee, brand Raen

Button-up – J.Crew

Jacket – Nordstrom Rack, brand Ben Sherman

Pin – Gifted, brand Ben Sherman

Jeans – Buck Mason, Japanese selvedge denim

Tote – Patagonia clearance

Shoes – Nordstrom Rack, brand Dr. Martens, Japanese Sukajan Souvenir Edition. Caldes requested to include that he acquired them in the women’s department.

Name: Callum Standish

Major: Journalism, news option

Hometown: Castro Valley

How do you describe your style?: “Vintage on a budget . . . You could call it normcore, but I hesitate to call myself anything ‘-core.’ I just like fun, simple outfits and often try to get some color involved. I keep things relatively understated and practical, avoiding logos.”

“Overall I like a good deal and I try not to take myself too seriously.”

Fashion icons: “It’s on the nose, but I really enjoy the fashion in Seinfeld and other shows and movies from the [‘90s] era. I’ve spent a lot of time around old hippies so they influenced my style as well.”

Callum Standish’s reliable sneakers encapsulating the worn-in look he thinks of fondly. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty. Fish on a hook? No. Fish on a shirt? Yes. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty. Callum Standish’s stylish and efficient Burton bag. Taken April 25 near Plumas Hall by Ellie Marty.

The fit:

Shirt – Thrifted

Jeans – Dorm move-out cop, brand Carhartt

Shoes – Dorm move-out cop, brand Nike

Bag – Gifted, brand Burton. Standish added, “I love the color and design, like ‘maybe that guy’s going to read a book at a coffee shop,’ something I can’t say I’ve ever actually done.”