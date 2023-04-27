Weekly fit checks: Men moment
Name: Stephen Caldes
Position at Chico State: Associate Professor, Fall ‘23
Hometown: Westfield, MA
How do you describe your style?: “Normcore for sure, but with splashes of sartorial preppy and distressed workwear.”
Fashion icons: “Normcore God Shia LaBeouf of course! But I also love the ‘high-low’ aesthetic of Kristen Stewart; she crushes the effortlessly cool faded T-shirt and distressed jeans getup, but also stuns with haute, high-fashion looks on the red carpet.”
The fit:
Sunglasses – Woodzee, brand Raen
Button-up – J.Crew
Jacket – Nordstrom Rack, brand Ben Sherman
Pin – Gifted, brand Ben Sherman
Jeans – Buck Mason, Japanese selvedge denim
Tote – Patagonia clearance
Shoes – Nordstrom Rack, brand Dr. Martens, Japanese Sukajan Souvenir Edition. Caldes requested to include that he acquired them in the women’s department.
Name: Callum Standish
Major: Journalism, news option
Hometown: Castro Valley
How do you describe your style?: “Vintage on a budget . . . You could call it normcore, but I hesitate to call myself anything ‘-core.’ I just like fun, simple outfits and often try to get some color involved. I keep things relatively understated and practical, avoiding logos.”
“Overall I like a good deal and I try not to take myself too seriously.”
Fashion icons: “It’s on the nose, but I really enjoy the fashion in Seinfeld and other shows and movies from the [‘90s] era. I’ve spent a lot of time around old hippies so they influenced my style as well.”
The fit:
Shirt – Thrifted
Jeans – Dorm move-out cop, brand Carhartt
Shoes – Dorm move-out cop, brand Nike
Bag – Gifted, brand Burton. Standish added, “I love the color and design, like ‘maybe that guy’s going to read a book at a coffee shop,’ something I can’t say I’ve ever actually done.”