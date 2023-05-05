Experience an evening of art, food and fashion at the Lunar Market this Saturday

The first Lunar Market of May is coming up tomorrow, May 6, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Chico. This weekend’s market will be held at Movement Arts of Chico, located at 254 East First St. The event will feature 34 vendors selling clothing, art and jewelry. There will also be food, live music and dancing.

Hands-On Divine, a local jewelry crafter, began organizing the Lunar Market in fall 2021 and has held it twice per month ever since. The market takes place each full moon and new moon. Hands-On Divine also organizes the monthly pop-up market Divine Sundays Chico, which will be coming up May 28.

If you are interested in viewing the products offered at recent Lunar Markets, check out the market’s official Instagram page for more information and past event photos. You can also sign up for their newsletter to stay informed on future market dates here.

Those who are interested in being vendors at future markets can apply through the link featured at the top of the official Instagram page, with applications for each market opening up about a month before it is held.

Coverage of Saturday’s event will be coming up shortly. If you have any questions regarding the market, visit Lunar Market’s Instagram.

