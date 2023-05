Tyrek Edwards Sitting down looking determined and cold.

Name: Tyrek Edwards

Major: Construction Management

Hometown: Inglewood

How do you describe your style?: “Streetwear and vintage.”

Fashion icons: A$AP Mob

The fit:

Shoes – Jordan 12 Gym Redz

Pants – Pacsun Light Blue Boot Cut Jeans

Jacket – Aelfric Eden Race Car Jacket

Jewelry – Slauson Mall

Tyrek Edwards is sitting down, looking determined and cold.

Tyrek Edwards is standing still holding his hoodie up.