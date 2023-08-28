Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion

Menu

A look at beginning of semester events

Byline photo of Ariana Powell
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor // August 28, 2023
Created+by+Ariana+Powell+on+Aug.+28.
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 28.

As the second week of classes commence, let’s take a look at some upcoming Chico State events occurring in the next couple of weeks.

Second week of school:

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Thursday, Aug. 31

Friday, Sep. 1

  • Drink some mocktails, listen to music and relax at the semester’s first Mellow Sessions concert at The Well from 2 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 2

Third week of school:

Tuesday, Sep. 5

Wednesday, Sep. 6

Thursday, Sep. 7

The Janet Turner Print Museum’s exhibit, “Northern California Horizons,” will be open until Oct. 14. 

To look at other events during and after the first three weeks of school, check out Chico State’s campus calendar, the CatsConnect events calendar or the AS events calendar.

Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
A bulletin board under the words Adopt Me is full of photos of the cats.
Purr-fect vibes for cat-lovers at The Great Catsby
cherry williams swings rainbow poi balls
Canvas Cabaret at MONCA: scenic live model drawing
“Olga.” Photo taken by Katie Callahan, Aug. 13.
1078 Gallery exhibition review: ‘In the Last Ditch’ by Jesse Wiedel
A side-by-side of two versions of Angel Baca-Ficklin and Neavh Lovecreeks Nerium cover.
'Nerium:' experimental noise as a reminder to 'feel alive'
Front view of Kendall Hall
Summer orientation under way for incoming students
Shae Pastrana yelling to family before she walks the graduation stage. Melvin Bui right. Photo taken May 18 by Molly Myers.
CME commencement: Technical difficulties, empty liquor bottles, and smiles 
About the Contributor
Ariana Powell, A&E Editor
Ariana Powell is going into her fourth year at Chico State as a media arts (production) and journalism (news) double-major. Now in her third semester on The Orion she is prepared to continue helping upcoming journalists, and endeavors to continue building her repertoire of multimedia and writing skills. In her free time, she enjoys writing, watching and analyzing films, reading and spending time with her loved ones.

Comments (0)

All The Orion Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *