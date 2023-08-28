A look at beginning of semester events

As the second week of classes commence, let’s take a look at some upcoming Chico State events occurring in the next couple of weeks.
Second week of school:
Wednesday, Aug. 30
- Head to the Trinity and Glenn Lawns to take a look at Chico State’s over 100 clubs and organizations at the Fall 2023 Clubtacular from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Make your own salsa outside the Student Service Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with Chico State’s CalFresh Outreach program
- Chico State’s First Year Experience is hosting a new transfer student Q&A session from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. at the Student Transition and Retention Center in Meriam Library 161
- Meet certified-therapy dogs Nugget, Daisy, Tommy, Dawson, Echo and Venice for some puppy love during The Well’s Take a Paws event from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
- Get to know Chico State Greek life during the “Meet the Greeks” event through the Gauntlet and Plumas and Trinity Lawns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Multicultural Black Student Welcome event will be taking place in the S.T.A.R. Center, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
- First generation students are invited to the Multicultural First Generation Welcome event at Madison Bear Garden, 316 West Second St., from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Vibe with Chico State’s multicultural clubs and organizations at the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center’s semester kick-off event, Wildcat Vibe!, in the Trinity Commons from 5 to 8 p.m.
- Check out the Third Floor Gallery’s current exhibit, “Interlace Expression,” at their public reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Bell Memorial Union Bell; the exhibit will be open through Sep. 11
Friday, Sep. 1
- Drink some mocktails, listen to music and relax at the semester’s first Mellow Sessions concert at The Well from 2 to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sep. 2
- Bike and swim with Adventure Outings in Bidwell Park, the group will leave the Wildcat Recreation Center at noon; spots are first come, first serve
Third week of school:
Tuesday, Sep. 5
- Drink and spill the tea during the “Spill the Tea on Relationships” event at The Well from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Sep. 6
- Chow down on some Aca Taco with the Student Veteran Organization during the Veterans Welcome in Student Services Center 330 from noon to 2 p.m.
- Relax during the semester’s second 15-minute sound bowl Healing Vibrations session at The Well at 2:30 p.m.
- Play archery tag with Intramural Sports at the WREC from 5 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sep. 7
- Bring your friends to the Native American Student Welcome in the Tribal Relations building from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- Head to BMU 312 for the LGBTQ+ Student Welcome from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Meet with Chico Hillel, located at 101 Salem St., for the Jewish Student Welcome from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Snuggle up with a blanket on Glenn Lawn while watching “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” at the Associated Students’ second moonlight movie
The Janet Turner Print Museum’s exhibit, “Northern California Horizons,” will be open until Oct. 14.
To look at other events during and after the first three weeks of school, check out Chico State’s campus calendar, the CatsConnect events calendar or the AS events calendar.
Ariana Powell can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].