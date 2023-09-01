Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico State biology professor tentatively barred from campus 

Jackson Elrod and Timothy Adams // September 1, 2023
The Butte County Superior Court issued a tentative ruling to grant a Workplace Violence Restraining Order against biology professor David Stachura on behalf of Chico State on Thursday.

In 2020, Stachura was found to be having a prohibited affair with a graduate student, while allegedly discussing killing two of his female colleagues with guns.

Stachura’s conduct was the main concern during a Jan. 26 safety forum covered by The Orion. Stachura’s access to campus was a main concern for students. 

In an email to Chico State students and faculty, University President Stephen Perez noted that the WVRO ruling is tentative, but a final decision could be made later this year. 

“The WVRO, filed by the University on behalf of four members of our campus community, prohibits Stachura from coming within 300 yards of campus and will be in effect for three years,” Perez said.

The California State University Board of Trustees petitioned for a WVRO against Stachura on Feb. 8, look at the case information here

The restraining order comes a week after a man brandished a gun at a Chico State employee in front of Kendall Hall, the campus’ administrative headquarters.

The Orion has reached out to Stachura for comment. He has not immediately replied. 

If anyone sees Stachura on campus, call University Police at 530-898-5555.

Timothy Adams and Jackson Elrod can be reached at [email protected]
